I find twitter to be a great tool for cultural anthropology. There are a lot of views discussed and often many people hold these views very seriously and see twitter as a medium to express them freely. Relative anonymity also makes it easier to utter that you wouldn’t otherwise in public.

One of my occasional observations is how strong the pattern of denying ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits is within various groups of people on Twitter. I am interested in it because I have lived through these events, but also because I want to understand what kind of moral or political imperatives drive people towards holding such views sincerely.

This observation is very India-specific as most Pakistanis don’t even know that Kashmir has (had) a relatively orthoprax minority of Brahmins – to them the whole place is one big amorphous mass of Muslims. Exceptions exist and there has been some mirroring of the Indian left-liberal/Islamist talking points among Pakistani “liberals” but that’s just residual error.

My own reflection on the topic indicates that all kinds of denial of the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits falls into 5 broad categories and nearly every instance of the pattern I have come across falls into one of these.

Denialists flat out deny exogenous agency in the events, and often are actually just ignorant but issue denial in a knee-jerk manner out of some in-group loyalty (political, religious etc). Most of this group usually graduate to the latter four over time, a gradual process of admitting – and justifying – exogenous agency.

Of the more mature group of Pattern followers, bigots are probably the fewest because they place the least burden of justification on their positions. Certainly anecdotal evidence suggests this and I have come across this group the least. It is possible that ostensible members of other groups may actually be just plain bigoted in person. But the very fact of assuming a position in public with some semblance of rational thought (however contorted) means they recognise the justificatory burden and are willing to bear it in their own clever little way.

Teleologists are the most imaginative of the lot. Reading a long narrative arc into history of doughty natives holding their own against foreign interlopers over centuries, which inexorably leads to some political denouement. Thus the events of 90s are represented not as ethnic cleansing but as a long overdue corrective revanchism achieved by banishment of the foreign yoke by the natives. This group is the closest kin of the revolutionaries with the key difference that Kashmiri Pandits are seen as foreigners and not a truly native people.

Which brings us to the conspiracy theorists, and this lot is by far the biggest among Muslims of the Valley, and also finds some support among other subcontinental Muslims. It ties in very well with Islamist apologia of defending Muslim lands against a non-Muslim invader and its local lackeys. The ethnic cleansing is justified as a righteous struggle of Islam’s true believers against the local Hindus wont to act in collusion with Hindu India against the momineen. And being local, they are obvious (or potential) spies whose right to their property or their lives (or “their women” in some cases) – contingent on the mercy of the Muslim majority – was immediately forfeit. This group is also most likely to be the most overt apologists for violence.

Finally, the revolutionaries, whose angle of attack is the socio-economic argument. This angle finds most traction in the Western academe, esp the humanities because it recasts the problem in a way Eurocentric cultures are familiar with. And confirmation bias is a human universal.

In India’s case, the conflation of Brahmins with the bourgeoisie has a long pedigree. Like most views of the Indian elite (esp in the non-Scientific domains) it is a Western import consumed wholesale without criticism. (And these days in Hindu RW circles such received Western wisdom is also often corrected without much thought – but that is a topic for another day!)

Thus it is terribly convenient to see Kashmiri Pandits in the light of a class-struggle. As incorrigible enablers of the Hindu Dogra margraves, who made a habit out of economically exploiting and ruling over a largely illiterate peasantry. Confirming their Brahminical entitlements as it were. Indeed, even during the Muslim rule of the Afghans and the Moghals, or in the Sikh Empire, the class of Pandits ingratiated themselves with the rulers and hung on to power. This pattern continued well into the British period and such was their skill that they managed to form the most influential political family of South Asia itself – ruling the whole of India through their patronage network.

It is only fair and legitimate then, as the theory goes, that the revolting Muslim peasantry of Kashmir will target the entitled Pandit landlords. Their dispossession is deemed an unfortunate side-effect of normalised and corrective violence to flatten the unequal class structure of Kashmir. What the Muslim Conference could not achieve politically due to Nehruvian machinations, JKLF and Hizbol Mojahideen tried through armed resistance.

This theory of dispossession of an entitled cabal of Brahmins by the common Muslim peasantry is a common refrain of the Indian Left (and, by osmosis, of some Pakistani “liberals” as well). I have heard otherwise promising young Indian students espouse this theory in university (in both India and abroad) as if it had a lot of intellectual merit and also prominent Indian journalists alluding to it.

While these theories show various classical forms of error: sampling bias, confirmation bias, overfitting to noise to name a few, the one shortcoming common to all of them is the folly of deriving an ought from an is. In condemning an ethnic cleansing of an entire culture of human beings, who they happen to be is immaterial. Nothing justifies it.