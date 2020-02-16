Posted on February 16, 2020 by Razib Khan - 3 Comments on Family Karma: the power of assimilationFamily Karma: the power of assimilation I don’t really watch TV. But the clip above suggests this new Bravo show about Indian Americans in Miami is basically exactly like all of these shows, which take particular situations and personalities and add a superficial “ethnic” cast.1+
3 Replies to “Family Karma: the power of assimilation”
InshaGanesha they won’t become yet another Kardashian family.
Am I the only one who found the trailer disgusting?
I thought it was very sweet. We have carried this load for a long time, you guys need to step up.