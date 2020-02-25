15 Replies to “The Delhi riots”

  1. Delhi riots now attracting major attention. Kugelman, Sethi, Narang, Ayyub, and Barton all confirming what looks to be early stages of pogrom against Muslims.

    RSS numbers continue to be swelled by busses bringing in Hindus from neighboring districts. Police fully joining in on the carnage. Multiple mosques and Muslim homes now confirmed looted and burned. Horrifying videos of bloody Muslims being dragged through the street, beaten sensless, and forced to chant Hindu slogans.

    As as happened with previous attacks on minorities, Indian gov silent, while their surrogates repeating unverified accounts of temple attacks and Muslim instigated violence.

    1. “RSS numbers continue to be swelled by busses bringing in Hindus from neighboring districts. ”

      Just curious , is this a Pakistani trope? Like bringing people from outside to attack. I hear it on Pak channels on Kashmir as well , where similarly its said India is bringing RSS people to valley. Not army but specifically RSS people. And that too in buses.

      Or is it a subtle majoritarian-minoritarian syndrome. Something similar like muslims are minority but Hindus still have to bring in overwhelming numbers (of course thru buses) to attack us, because they weak.

      Very interesting

  2. Mutual stone-pelting and arson events. So far 13 dead, many more injured…could have been orders of magnitude worse though. Let’s hope for a speedy end to the affair.

  3. There is a shoot at sight order. Hopefully it will be over soon.

    Still this is unfortunate for this to happen in capital city.

    Need to investigate and punish responsible ASAP.

  5. Like the Ayodhya temple issue, the opposition keeps on dragging the issue , spreading total misinformation about the proposed law among Indian Muslims and using them as a cannon fodder in their fight against the BJP govt. Indian politics is very dysfunctional.

  9. @Razib: Some problems are sadly intractable…it is easier to imagine an India colonizing Mars than an India with intercommunal harmony. The best one can do is manage and mitigate the problem as it arises.

  13. To all Modi government apologists:

    We have indeed had many riots over the decades, most being back-and-forth retaliations between Hindus and Muslims (either community having started it).

    But what’s happening now is entirely the consequence of actions taken by our malevolent government (I don’t use those words lightly, and I wouldn’t have used them before Modi’s re-election, but facts have changed, and so have my opinions.)

    I don’t see a satisfactory conclusion anytime soon because I see this as closer to being a pogrom than a “traditional” communal riot. Middle class Hindu India now seems to be convinced that Muslims are the enemy, or an existential threat, or (most benignly) pests who keep rioting at the drop of a hat. Much of our media is dominated by propaganda that keeps feeding into peoples’ paranoia.

  14. An even sadder thing is that this hindustani nonsense will poison the rest of the country. The idea that we should believe there are some pro-caa vigilantes acting in good faith and with honor in that city is ridiculous.

