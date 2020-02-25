Posted on February 25, 2020February 25, 2020 by Razib Khan - 15 Comments on The Delhi riotsThe Delhi riots Please comment on the riots here, and not the “open thread.” I don’t personally know what’s going on for what it’s worth….(and it’s sorry that for browns in 2020 this is not surprising)0
15 Replies to “The Delhi riots”
Delhi riots now attracting major attention. Kugelman, Sethi, Narang, Ayyub, and Barton all confirming what looks to be early stages of pogrom against Muslims.
RSS numbers continue to be swelled by busses bringing in Hindus from neighboring districts. Police fully joining in on the carnage. Multiple mosques and Muslim homes now confirmed looted and burned. Horrifying videos of bloody Muslims being dragged through the street, beaten sensless, and forced to chant Hindu slogans.
As as happened with previous attacks on minorities, Indian gov silent, while their surrogates repeating unverified accounts of temple attacks and Muslim instigated violence.
“RSS numbers continue to be swelled by busses bringing in Hindus from neighboring districts. ”
Just curious , is this a Pakistani trope? Like bringing people from outside to attack. I hear it on Pak channels on Kashmir as well , where similarly its said India is bringing RSS people to valley. Not army but specifically RSS people. And that too in buses.
Or is it a subtle majoritarian-minoritarian syndrome. Something similar like muslims are minority but Hindus still have to bring in overwhelming numbers (of course thru buses) to attack us, because they weak.
Very interesting
Mutual stone-pelting and arson events. So far 13 dead, many more injured…could have been orders of magnitude worse though. Let’s hope for a speedy end to the affair.
There is a shoot at sight order. Hopefully it will be over soon.
Still this is unfortunate for this to happen in capital city.
Need to investigate and punish responsible ASAP.
Read. The ongoing pogrom in Delhi in substantive context. (Caravan article)
https://t.co/DUA2c5RJ4d
Like the Ayodhya temple issue, the opposition keeps on dragging the issue , spreading total misinformation about the proposed law among Indian Muslims and using them as a cannon fodder in their fight against the BJP govt. Indian politics is very dysfunctional.
Tweeted one hour ago (12 am India time)
Raghu Karnad (@rkarnad) Tweeted:
I’m at Mustafabad, near the Loni Border, and new fires (set post-9pm) are burning in front of our eyes – Muslim jhuggis and tempos, according to onlookers – by masked men shouting JSR. Delhi Police are present saying they are unable to intervene.
https://t.co/tXT6k2qcXB
https://twitter.com/rkarnad/status/1232361462460567553?s=20
This video was tweeted 2 hrs ago
Ayush Tiwari (@sighyush) Tweeted:
Muslim settlements in a slum in Ganga Vihar, Gokulpuri has been scorched. The Hindus — whose settlements were spared — told us that men chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ came around 9:30 pm and set fire to the Muslim households.
Police stands by, helpless. @newslaundry #DelhiViolence
https://t.co/mguaUOBrVa
https://twitter.com/sighyush/status/1232352903714803712?s=20
This is from BBC hindi 6 hrs ago
Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) Tweeted:
This is heart-breaking.
And chilling: Rioters throwing tear gas shells at houses to smoke out Muslims and then vandalise their houses.
Any more proof of police complicity needed?
https://t.co/wddokZoZik
https://twitter.com/asomputra/status/1232338281729331201?s=20
@Razib: Some problems are sadly intractable…it is easier to imagine an India colonizing Mars than an India with intercommunal harmony. The best one can do is manage and mitigate the problem as it arises.
Scroll in report
Sruthisagar Yamunan (@sruthisagar) Tweeted:
We saw men carrying petrol bombs like one carries water bottles. They were aimed at Muslim properties. Many were heckled/threatened, even kids. We were asked to show our phones to prove we didn’t shoot anything, warned of consequence. 13 people have died:
https://t.co/xpECFL4jdu
https://twitter.com/sruthisagar/status/1232361138630713344?s=20
I’ll stop with this
Wire in report
Jahnavi Sen (@jahnavi_sen) Tweeted:
“We have burnt it (the mausoleum); we all have burnt it. Keep the camera down. No one person has burnt (it); we all have,” members of a Hindutva mob told @SrishtiTW.
#DelhiViolence
https://t.co/8alRlfar5r via @thewire_in
https://twitter.com/jahnavi_sen/status/1232259829911080961?s=20
Sorry couldn’t resist
This is from less than an hour ago
Nikhil Cariappa (@NikhilCariappa1) Tweeted:
At dilli u.p. border, a juggi owned by a Muslim family was set on fire by a group of masked men shouting Jai sri ram. The locals, dalits belonging to mahavat caste, said that the men were Bajrang dal. The dalits were spared, but they were visibly angry.
https://t.co/C51L5tiIyL
https://twitter.com/NikhilCariappa1/status/1232381592401670144?s=20
To all Modi government apologists:
We have indeed had many riots over the decades, most being back-and-forth retaliations between Hindus and Muslims (either community having started it).
But what’s happening now is entirely the consequence of actions taken by our malevolent government (I don’t use those words lightly, and I wouldn’t have used them before Modi’s re-election, but facts have changed, and so have my opinions.)
I don’t see a satisfactory conclusion anytime soon because I see this as closer to being a pogrom than a “traditional” communal riot. Middle class Hindu India now seems to be convinced that Muslims are the enemy, or an existential threat, or (most benignly) pests who keep rioting at the drop of a hat. Much of our media is dominated by propaganda that keeps feeding into peoples’ paranoia.
An even sadder thing is that this hindustani nonsense will poison the rest of the country. The idea that we should believe there are some pro-caa vigilantes acting in good faith and with honor in that city is ridiculous.