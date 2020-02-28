Brown Tories!

Pieces like this in The Guardian are somewhat funny, How did British Indians become so prominent in the Conservative party? It’s not that complicated. A lot of British Indians are professionally and economically successful. As bourgeois voters, they’re good targets for the Conservative Party, so long as that faction mutes excessive anti-minority sentiment.* The same calculus that is at work with British Jews applies to British Indians.
The numbers speak:
Fast-forward to 2010, and the Conservatives held 30% of the British Indian vote. After 30 years of Thatcherite ideology, British Indians were the most pro-Conservative ethnic minority, after the Jewish community. After decades of gradual advance, this number soared to 40% in 2017. In the 2019 election, as the Conservatives chased a realignment towards white northern voters based on racist scaremongering, support in constituencies with high Indian populations increased substantially again. At every point, this has included members of both groups of Indian migrants. Now British Indians make up 15% of the Tory cabinet.
The Tories have now managed to extend their appeal beyond the “two time” migrants by finding common cause in a project of Islamophobia. Supported by the Indian government and its far-right ruling party, the BJP, the Conservatives have exploited a sharp rise in Hindu nationalism within the British Indian community to play Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Muslim communities off against one another.
And of course, there is the fact that the Labour Party religion at prayer is Islam, at least of an ethnicized sort. For each action, there is an opposition and equal counter-reaction. British Jews and Hindus and Sikhs are suspicious of excessive Islamophilia. They will vote for the faction which is less friendly to this. It doesn’t take deep analysis.
* The racialist and Christian fixations of the Republican Party is the primary reason that most Indian Americans, who are immigrants, position themselves on the moderate Left with centrist Democrats.
4 Replies to “Brown Tories!”
I just enjoy the heartburn of “woke” Hindu left to news like this. I am in multiple watsapp groups with them , and there is palpable anxiety of Hindu Americans turning a bit towards Trump (“They wont vote Trump, can they?, these Gujjus i tell u…”)
Scratch the surface and all their class-less, caste-less woke-ness comes tumbling down.
1.) Only 20-30% of Sikhs vote Conservative in the UK (according to a late 2019 poll).
2.) Islamophilia is as dumb a term as Islamophobia. Dumber in this case, as Labour is actually anti-Islam, they are just also pro-Muslim (which helps make them sympathetic to Palestinians and Kashmiris), and this infuriates Jews and Hindus.
3.) UK Conservatives (and Europeans in general) are an order of magnitude more “racialist” then American Conservatives. Its just that in the last 20 years the UK ones have made Muslims their principle foil, something Hindus and Jews are fine with, if not eager about.
can you link the poll? curious. 20-30% seems like a big range
I’ve having trouble finding racial stats breakdown. Does the UK not really release those? I have trouble buying any stat without an official breakdown. Could it be that there are more Indians in the cabinet but more Indians didn’t vote Tory?
Racialist? Perhaps. But if they are anti-Muslim like you are arguing, they have turned more towards religious bigotry. Islam isn’t a race…If anything, the average Hindu is genetically further from them than the average Muslim, given Pakistanis marginally and Middleeastern Muslims especially are closer to White Britons, with only Bangladeshis being marginally further away