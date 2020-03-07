Posted on March 7, 2020March 6, 2020 by Razib Khan - 1 Comment on Open ThreadOpen ThreadThe usual. Please post random thoughts here (OK, real-talk, post your Indo-Pak flamewars here).fopen thr 0
One Reply to “Open Thread”
So this may not make a lot of sense but I still had some fun going through it.
A few weeks ago I suddenly had a nostalgic urge to look up the intro of an old TV show that I used to watch as a child. The show in question is titled ‘Hatim’ after the main character whose name itself is based on Hatim al-Tai.
Hatim al-Tai was a pre-Islamic era Arab poet from the Ta’i/Tayy/Tayyi tribe. The Tayy tribe is now associated with the Shammar tribe. And I happened to have already known that the Shammar tribe’s haplogroups are primarily J1 (52%) + R1a (43%).
Now, the TV show in question also happened to have been (obviously) heavily influenced by Tolkien’s works, and it just so happens that Tolkien himself belonged to the haplogroup R1a. So there is some chance of Hatim al-Tai and Tolkien belonging to the same major yDNA haplogroup. IDK why but I just thought that it was interesting to come across this potential albeit distant and indirect link and I happened to have thought about it simply because of remembering that old cheesy TV show.