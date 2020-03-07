The banter (at least from my POV) on the other thread has got me thinking. What are the orthodox Hindu views on mohamed, assuming there are any in literature?

Do orthodox Hindus believe mohamed was just another mleccha (barbarian) with tall claims (like the Orthodox Jews do)?

Or imbue him with some “spirituality”, like a guru but not divinely inspired, ie mohamedanism as another of the various forms of bhakti cults?

Or actually an avatāra / āhvāyaka of īśvara (supreme God)?

I do not know much, if anything, about this topic and will be happy if people can comment on what they think/know of the views of Hindu orthodoxy are on Mohamed.