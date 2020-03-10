Posted on by Razib Khan - No Comments on Browncast Episode 83: An evolutionary anthropologist on the GRE, Bo Winegard and the nature of his discipline

Browncast Episode 83: An evolutionary anthropologist on the GRE, Bo Winegard and the nature of his discipline

This week I talk to Cody Ross, an evolutionary anthropologist with strong opinions on the GRE (against) and the firing of Bo Winegard (sad about). But when it comes to what his field of study is…that’s a little vaguer.

In relation to the GRE discussion, Cody has provided a document with references. Enjoy!

