India Is the World’s Second-Most Populous Country. Can It Handle the Coronavirus Outbreak?:
India has conducted nearly 5,000 COVID-19 tests so far, according to the World Health Organization, which says that the “country is responding with urgency as well as transparency.” But so far, India has only reported 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death, on Thursday. Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute tells TIME that count is “just not right.” He believes there must be many more cases, but they have just not been identified. “I’m deeply worried that there’s a lot of community transmission and we are just not aware of it because there is not widespread testing,” he says.
Kushal Mehra assures me the hospitals don’t report anything crazy. It’s been a while, how come there hasn’t been a major outbreak? Some researchers suggest a warm climate (others are skeptical).
What are you guys hearing? While India and Pakistan have very few cases, Iran is now above 10,000 (likely far more). There are mass graves being dug outside of Qom.
7 Replies to "India and COVID-19"
One possibility could be that South Asia has had a regionally limited disease outbreak in living history that is ill documented but was sufficiently similar in molecular makeup to COVID-19 that the population has more immunity than other regions.
Temperature doesn’t make much sense because Wuhan is pretty warm itself.
china is the coldest part of its latitude cuz of siberian winter exposure. average highs of 47 degrees is not ‘pretty warm’ (january)
Just to the point about Wuhan being warm: average high temp in Jan was 47 F and 51F. This is not the warm, and way colder than most of India except the far north.
Not sure if the temperature theory is correct but I sure hope so for.the sake of India
The libtard Jha who loathes his own country (the United States by the way) has no clue what he is talking about. They are even testing in Iran
The libtard Jha who loathes his own country (the United States by the way) has no clue what he is talking about. They are even testing in Iran
https://telanganatoday.com/india-to-set-up-lab-in-iran-for-testing-covid-19-harsh-vardhan
and bring hundreds of people back home.
Getting a ton of messages on the virus from Indians. At this moment there isn’t evidence of a Corona Virus outbreak in India. Inshallah this will remain true.