In this podcast we talk to Harsh Gupta (@harshmadhusudan on twitter) , an investor in Mumbai (he has an MBA from INSEAD and is also a Dartmouth alumnus) who is bullish on India and its prospects and is (at least at this point) a Modi supporter. We talk about Hindutva, Indian economy, Indian Muslims and whatever else pops up. I had my share of “L’esprit de l’escalier” after this episode, but we hope to have Harsh back to talk about some of those thoughts 🙂
4 Replies to “Browncast episode 86: Harsh Gupta on Hindutva, Indian Economy, etc.”
The rise of baniyas (Amit Shah, the best example) in the BJP is a story in itself. Even the Brahmin has fiddled with multiple parties, but the baniyas have strongly stood behind the BJP, in their darkest hour. Even in the Congress heydays of 2004-2010, the BJP could match Congress expenditure through this committed votebank.
Perhaps being a small and entrepreneurial (so natural target in Socialist India) community they always understood what it means to be a part of something bigger.
It would be interesting going forward to see if this equation changes or stays the same, since more and more of “Big Business” now backs the BJP.
I’ve always said that the rise of the BJP and Hindutva in general is a middle-caste consolidation phenomenon.
Brahmins are only 4% of the population, dalits/tribals/etc are maybe 25 or 30%. Everyone else is “broadly middle” and represent the majority and the differences amongst them is disappearing fast. Urbanization does nothing but strengthen that effect.
I can see dalits eventually make it into broadly middle caste as well if the economy were good enough. But that will take a LONG time… maybe 20 years. I hope it happens in my lifetime.
If we can successfully get rid of caste, we may be able to turn around the 1000 year losing streak we’ve been on. Then we can truly unleash the power of this fully operational battle station young Skywalker!
LOL, tell me about it, i have seen my dad’s generation turning from being caste nationalist to Modi-nationalist in a decade. And these are folks who a decade back used to poke fun and disdain on Hindutva. Ironically i was the first one to turn towards the right in a heavily socialist and Congressi family. And now when i am uneasy with right, my family has gone in full guns blazing 😂😂😂😂
An interesting aspect would be to observe what happens in a post Modi phase. Voting is a habit, so are these people real “converts” or will in time , politics returns to the mean.
I’m uncomfortable with a section of “trads” on twitter. They seem to support some regressive social practices and they are also not right of center economically. The whole idea of Hinduism is to seek your own path, and I’m not sure why they are issuing commandments like Abrahamics. Though they can do little to change the larger Dharmic theological ethos that is centered around individual seeking. This “trad” movement seems to be much more of a social media phenomenon.
Economically it is critical for India to pursue reforms to scale civilizational heights. Mainstream Hindutva is modernist in its orientation. Economically it is has demonstrated more appetite for economic reforms than the left parties, notwithstanding a few swadeshi jagran manch types. There is also a section of civilizationists who are both economically right of center and socially modernists while not rejecting the good aspects of India’s cultural legacy which is a healthy mix from India’s perspective. Harsh is in this category so is a good spokesman for it.