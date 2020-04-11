Posted on April 11, 2020April 4, 2020 by Razib KhanOpen Thread, 04/11/2020 Brown PunditsDo your thing.0
6 Replies to “Open Thread, 04/11/2020 Brown Pundits”
Lol anyone here watch Tiger King on lockdown?
Apparently one of the big time Tiger breeders (conventional blonde American dude) started off under an Indian Hindu Guru on a ranch with exotic animals.
He now runs a cult that serve him to run a similar ranch that functions as a mix of a breeding and zoo type of operation.
He named himself Bhagwan. He also has several “girlfriends” whom he brainwashed from a young age. He makes then work 90 hours a week on his operation and they take turns sleeping with him. They are all mandated to be vegetarian and have Sankrit Dharmic names like Moksha that took place of their regular names when they became “enlightened.”
One whose name was changed to Bala and coerced to function in this capacity and even got breast implants just to get time off (she didn’t come up with the idea, the appointments were just made).
Whole thing is very weird but has a Brown tinge. Cult leaders fascinate me. They always pick vulnerable teenagers.
One
I watched one episode and plan to watch rest of it this weekend. I saw trump was saying, “Do you want me to pardon him?” in a joking manner when a news reporter brought up Joe Exotic’s name in a conference. lol 🙂
Study in Germany’s covid19 hotspot (Gangelt, Heinsberg) shows 0.37% as fatality rate and 15% population having achieved immunity. They believe they are past the first peak. Whether the results are representative for larger units like state or country is questionable according to researchers themselves.
According to same study dosage of virus has significance influence on outcomes. Therefore social gatherings result in quick spread. Surface transmission (through currency, door handles, etc) is not found to be of significant risk. Even in patient’s houses they could find genetic material of virus on surfaces but could not make them grow(?) back in lab from the material taken from surface.
They were appreciative of the lock down steps taken early in spread to avoid overburdening of medical facilitates.
Can anyone enlighten me on what the Indian government (or governments’) plan is for the near future? No solid information seems to be forthcoming, and I am dreading another sermon from Modi one of these days exhorting us to keep trusting him and sacrifice more without letting us know what his govt is thinking and doing.
Before our lockdown, we had a very small number of reported cases and deaths. Throughout the lockdown, we have seen something like an exponential rise (though still small when normalized by our huge population). So does this mean the lockdown was successful or wasn’t it? Now I’m hearing it’s going to be extended another 2 weeks. But no one in charge seems willing to tell us what’s the criteria they are basing these decisions on and what criteria allows for an easing?
Add to this the nature of our lockdown is bizarre. I’m told that regular medical faciities have been shut down across the land, with exceptions only made for emergency cases in hospitals, all in preparation for a hypothetical flood of corona cases. This is in places that have seen ZERO COVID cases. My parents living in a distant city are in dire need of medical care (for non-corona related stuff) but they are having trouble getting to see a doctor.
And then our police have put roadblocks wherever they want to: we are not allowed to go for walks, let alone runs (even if we maintain distance from others). We are not allowed to go for drives in our personal vehicles. People in apartment complexes guilt trip each other for the sin of stepping outside their cooped up apartments. Is the situation this crazy in other parts of the world too?
indians have generally given a long leash to modi so far, but it seems their patience is running thin now.
modi is a prisioner of his own image. his supporters have hyped his strong decisive leader image so much that now he feels the urge to act in bombastic fashion obsessive-compulsively. i thought he would be wiser after the demonetization fiasco, but i have been proved wrong.
before he imposed the nationwide lockdown, india had the good fortune of least affected major country from this dreaded virus. the need of the hour was to lockdown just the select towns and neighborhoods where the first cases were reported. for major metropolis like mumbai the lockdown of just a few suburbs would have sufficed. instead he used the proverbial sledgehammer to kill a fly.
but this is just the beginning of serious problems lying ahead. since everybody’s patience is running thin in the suffocating lockdown, he will be forced to open up the country soon. however the virus is only getting started now in india. so the virus will explode exponentially once the lockdown is lifted, and nobody will have the stamina to bear another lockdown.
classic example of emptying your muskets before the enemy is within range.
I think u underestimate the “hold” he has over the masses.
What i see is the more lockdown drags on, more he can portray “war-leader” image.