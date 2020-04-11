3 Replies to “Open Thread, April 11th, Brown Pundits”

  2. Imagine being this poor chap, Am-Shalem Singson, 28, of the Bnei Menashe community.

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/indian-immigrant-beaten-in-tiberias-in-apparent-coronavirus-linked-hate-crime/

    Trying desperately to explain to your attackers what it means to be a Jew, an Indian Jew, one from the Sister States, who looks neither “Jewish” or “Indian”. All while they rain down blows to your head.

    I fear Covid-19 will be used by all myriad of riffraff and scumbags to stir up hatred against vulnerable members of our community, over the next few month/years. Just like 9/11 all over again.

    0
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.