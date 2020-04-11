Two books recently have made me wonder about the insights into the development of religion and culture in the Indian subcontinent. The Final Pagan Generation: Rome’s Unexpected Path to Christianity explicitly makes an analogy to local Hindu gods and shrines to allow us to conceptualize what pre-Christian Roman religion was like. The whole city was the purview of the gods, and their presence pervaded the world. The Final Pagan Generation notes that even though the attack on grand public temples such as the Serapion at the end of the 4th century are salient and notable, even 100 years later Christian mobs were able to collect thousands of items of religious significance through Alexandria.
Recently I have been reading The Souls of China: The Return of Religion After Mao. The author notes that though the great traditions of Buddhism, Daoism, and Confucianism, warrant public notice, the reality is that pre-modern Chinese religion was dominated by local gods, with numerous temples to the gods of a particular city, or a particular profession. Reviled as “superstition” in the early 20th century, these local gods and their shrines were torn down and destroyed first by the Nationalists, and later the Communists. 21st century China has only slowly been allow for the reemergence of this religious substrate.
One could argue that Abrahamic religions lack these organically developed local twists. But this is actually not true, as for Catholic Catholics saints and relics are a critical intermediary layer in their religious institution, and within many forms of Islam, the shrines of saints are critical. Rather, particular forms of Protestant Christianity and Salafist Islam are peculiar in their abstraction and rational decoupling from place.
8 Replies to “The gods of place”
Can one say that Catholicism and various local Islams were encumbered by the preexisting local structures in the societies they took over, which agrarian economies weren’t equipped to weed out, so some of those remained and were digested, while an unencumbered run of the memetic code, towards which the Abrahamic societies manoeuvre their way through over centuries, manages to do a more comprehensive job of eliminating organic structures?
> do a more comprehensive job of eliminating organic structures?
Not convinced they’ve done that well as yet. You don’t see significantly fewer little roadside shrines in rural Ireland or Italy than you do in India.
You don’t see significantly fewer little roadside shrines in rural Ireland or Italy than you do in India.
This is why I said “so some of those remained and were digested“. Hence the necessity for an unencumbered re-run of memetic code such as protestantism or salafism.
The best kind of God is always the provincial God. She will eat the food you eat, wear the clothes you wear and provide the best kind of introduction to the outside world. A provincial God will arrive only when the local economy is thriving and there is a local authority who is making all the rules. All the profusion of Gods in India, I attribute to the strong network of mahajanapadas and the panchayat systems that flourished starting from the Northern Black Polished Ware culture that started somewhere 2900 yBP. This and the later “magical” synthesis of Adi Sankara (1000 years later) provided the spiritual equivalent of the “East Australian Current”(Crush and his turtle cohort in Finding Nemo) where the local Gods could traverse far.
I find it a little odd to contrast Daoism with “local gods” — as far as I’m aware, local gods (土地) are a major and explicit feature of Daoism. I once asked a friend which Chinese figures were responsible for safety in childbirth, and after some research she provided me an answer in three parts:
1. There is a Buddhist goddess with this responsibility, 鬼子母.
2. The Daoist goddess with this responsibility is, most traditionally, 泰山娘娘. This is the wife of the local god of 泰山 (Tai Shan, the most sacred of the five sacred mountains).
3. But in the south, there is an alternative Daoist goddess with this responsibility, 金花娘娘. This is probably because (my friend speculates) Tai Shan is in the north, far away from Guangdong.
Since 泰山娘娘 is just the name of the mountain with a goddess title attached, I initially interpreted this as meaning that the mountain itself was conceived of as a goddess. But when I asked, my friend elaborated:
我觉得泰山的山神的妻子叫泰山娘娘 [I think the wife of the mountain god of Tai Shan is called 泰山娘娘]
按照中国的道教，每片土地上都会有土地公和土地婆 [Chinese Daoism teaches that on every stretch of land there is a local god and his wife]
There is a temple in Shanghai to the city god of Shanghai, who was a bureaucrat during the Yuan dynasty. (Posthumously elevated to the position of city god.)
I’m aware that China views India through a racist, condescending lens as a less developed country of darkies. I guess Indian perceptions of China aren’t that flattering as well, especially after the Corona dust will settle.
Historically though, I’m interested to know why this Chinese perception has taken root, since in my limited understanding cultural exchanges between India and China have always been one sided. Would Chinese society have been poorer without the transmission of the Vedas,. Astronomy, Sanskrit texts, martial arts, philosophy, etc. from India? While undoubtedly always ahead in the physical sciences and technology, I get the impression that the pragmatic Chinese don’t have the philosophical output to match India, I could be wrong.
(Viewing the Chinese wikipedia page for 泰山娘娘 suggests that my friend may be wrong to assume that she holds that title by virtue of being the mountain god’s wife, but I think the assumption and the explanation are still informative as to the relationship between Daoism and local gods.)
Razib you might find this video talk interesting, Hinduism in China – Past and Present – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JF9KVQ0oP0w
The visiting Professor lists how many different places in China had Indian Gods & Temples and not just those similar to Buddhist pantheon but even deities like Shiva were incorporated into local level pantheons in some places.
It is no surprise that a land as vast as China would have diverse Religious practices, even Japan had a very splintered pantheon.
What makes China unique is that it is the oldest surviving Political State in the world (since Egypt, Ancient Greece or the Romans are no longer here). So while superstitions, ancestor worship, ritual, temple visits, etc were practiced, they overtime became subservient to the Political Domain.
There is a lot of official Chinese Imperial historical records about how black-magic or spell casting was illegal to the point of death penalty.
Also pre Zhou, the Shang and the whole Oracle bone thing suggests that Religion/Priest-class were the dominant elite of society and the control of religion is what afforded them political power. The Polical Domain superseding this equation happened progressively under Zhou and then later on pre Han.
India never had this long run to iron out a consistent theme Politically. It kept getting fragmented too quickly. However that doesn’t mean India (whatever semantic one wants to use) didn’t exist, it was (and Is) like China a Civilization State first and post that a Westphalian Nation State.
Even today in Modern China, Politics is Supreme, everything else is beneath it, be it Religion (contrary to what Ian Johnson might try to subtly peddle, he is part of the silly section of the China Watching Twitter as well), be it Economics, even large swaths of Social-Civil issues or even Capital (which in the Western Liberal Capitalist Democracies is the Top Domain, as in Capital controls/leads the Political Domain since Church/Pope/Religion, etc are no longer the fundamental top-driver anymore).