What a legend!!! from hindi medium to paan singh tomar to life of pi. This man was and will remain the most gifted talent of this generation. May your soul RIP.
For a moment though looks like people are united. Sad part is that it took a death of a legend to unite us all.
Great actor indeed. Big Loss for Indian film industry !
3 Replies to "Irfan Khan, 1967-2020"
