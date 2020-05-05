Browncast Episode 98: Covid-19 India status update, May 5th

Another BP Podcast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up with the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

Since we started the Brown Pundits Browncast we've seen significant listener growth. Though it's by the Brown Pundits, the topic isn't always "brown." That being said, there is a significant number of listeners in India (especially with the topic is more Indocentric).

In this episode, I talk to Kushal Mehra, the Carvaka, about what’s going on in India.