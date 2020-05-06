There was a conversation in the comments about which Y chromosomal lineages clearly descend from “Ancient Ancestral South Indians,” the people who have strong affinities to the eastern wave out of Africa. Though Y chromosomal lineage H is strongly localized to South Asia, it seems to have deep Pleistocene connections to West Asia, so that is not a clear candidate. Many “eastern” Y haplogroups have connections to East Asians, so it is not often clear which of the others might be AASI.
Reading a paper on Australian Aboriginal genetics clarified things. Many South Asian groups with no East Asian ancestry carry Y haplogroup C (e.g., Patels), which diversified 50,000 years ago between Australian/Papuans and Indians. This is clearly a reflection of deep-time connections across southern Eurasia and into Oceania.
2 Replies to “AASI Y chromosomal lineage: haplogroup C”
Yeah, C1b- M356 (formerly C5) is definitely on the list of possible pure AASI haplogroups. Speaking of deep Papuan connections- could there have been a former K2b(1) population in south Asia as a counterpart to the Papuan K2b1?
Speaking of the Papuan K2b1, it is Papuan as opposed to Austronesian isn’t it? I noticed no K2b1 in Austronesian-descended Malagasy but I still wanted to be sure about this.
Razib – Thanks for this. C1b seems possible as an AASI haplogroup but C1a seems to be North Eurasian (I believe one major clade is associated with WHG and the other with Japan) so who knows?
C’s distribution seems very randomly scattered and there are groups from all over the subcontinent with no C at all.
Also that link seems to be suggesting that O account for 20-30% of South Asians. That seems high no?