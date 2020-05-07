The conversation has overwhelmed this weblog this week. Please move your threads into this post. Should be easier to manage.
Also, thinking of doing a 12:30 PM (India time) Zoom today. If interested please check back 10 minutes before for the link in the thread below.
0
2 Replies to “Open Thread, 04/07/2020 Brown Pundits”
2 question on genetics
are wikipedia R1b frequencies for Pakistan accurate?
do you need wash to model south asians and is this ancestry related to y R2?
Also this is hilarious. SJW getting owned.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMSRAz2VZqk