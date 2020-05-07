Posted on by Razib Khan

Open Thread, 04/07/2020 Brown Pundits

The conversation has overwhelmed this weblog this week. Please move your threads into this post. Should be easier to manage.

Also, thinking of doing a 12:30 PM (India time) Zoom today. If interested please check back 10 minutes before for the link in the thread below.

0

2 Replies to “Open Thread, 04/07/2020 Brown Pundits”

  1. 2 question on genetics

    are wikipedia R1b frequencies for Pakistan accurate?
    do you need wash to model south asians and is this ancestry related to y R2?

    0
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.