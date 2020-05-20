The Indo-Iranians go west!

I’ve long been curious about the Indo-Iranians who “went west”. I’ve tried to run some qpAdmin with Iranians, and the results are erratic. I think the main issue is the reference populations are quite different from the “simple” situation in India. But, I think it is plausible to say that Sintashta ancestry is lower in much of Iran than among Afghan and Pakistani Iranians, and Indo-Aryans in Northwest South Asia and upper-caste groups in South Asia. The frequencies of Indo-Iranian (Sintashta) ancestry seem closer to North Indian peasant groups, at best.
This is quite perplexing.
Additionally, looking closely at the data in regards to the well known split between “European” and “Asian” R1a1a
– In Turkey and the Levant, there is a mix between the two. I think this is indicative of Balkan migration during the Ottoman period. A small number of Bedouin, for example, have “European” R1a1a, while the single Druze has the “Asian” lineage.
– In Iran and the Caucasus, it’s mostly the “Asian” variant, except for cases where it looks like there is Slavic admixture (then it’s “European”).
– In Iran, the frequency of R1a1a seems highest in Kerman in their samples. It is, of course, the “Asian” variant.
Haber et al. found “steppe” ancestry arrived in the Levant after 1800 BC. We know from Mitanni that Indo-Iranians were part of the mediation of this.
I’ve put the “Asian” mutations and their frequencies below the fold, but look in the supplements of The phylogenetic and geographic structure of Y-chromosome haplogroup R1a.
|N total
|R1a %
|Z93
|Z95
|Z2125
|M434
|M780
|M582
|M560
|Population
|N
|%
|N
|%
|N
|%
|N
|%
|N
|%
|N
|%
|N
|%
|Near/Middle East
|Turkey West
|163
|6.13
|1
|0.61
|1
|0.61
|1
|0.61
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Turkey Central
|151
|4.64
|1
|0.66
|1
|0.66
|1
|0.66
|0
|0.00
|2
|1.32
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Turkey East
|208
|9.13
|1
|0.48
|1
|0.48
|9
|4.33
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Turkey Cappadocia
|93
|5.38
|0
|0.00
|1
|1.08
|2
|2.15
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Kurds (Turkey)
|30
|6.67
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|2
|6.67
|0
|0.00
|Druze
|307
|1.63
|4
|1.30
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Bedouins
|34
|14.71
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Egypt
|147
|1.36
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|1
|0.68
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Qatar
|72
|6.94
|1
|1.39
|0
|0.00
|2
|2.78
|0
|0.00
|2
|2.78
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|United Arab Emirates
|164
|7.93
|0
|0.00
|1
|0.61
|7
|4.27
|0
|0.00
|4
|2.44
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Oman
|121
|9.92
|2
|1.65
|0
|0.00
|2
|1.65
|3
|2.48
|2
|1.65
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Iran (set 1)
|87
|9.20
|1
|1.15
|0
|0.00
|6
|6.90
|0
|0.00
|1
|1.15
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Iran (set 2)
|150
|16.00
|8
|5.33
|2
|1.33
|7
|4.67
|0
|0.00
|2
|1.33
|2
|1.33
|0
|0.00
|Iran (set 3)
|188
|8.51
|2
|1.06
|0
|0.00
|7
|3.72
|0
|0.00
|5
|2.66
|1
|0.53
|0
|0.00
|Iran Northeast(#)
|127
|18.90
|5
|3.94
|7
|5.51
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|6
|4.72
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Iran South(#)
|408
|17.16
|7
|1.72
|9
|2.21
|16
|3.92
|0
|0.00
|15
|3.68
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Iran North(#)
|403
|12.66
|6
|1.49
|15
|3.72
|10
|2.48
|0
|0.00
|3
|0.74
|3
|0.74
|0
|0.00
|Azeris (Iran)
|297
|13.80
|5
|1.68
|3
|1.01
|11
|3.70
|0
|0.00
|5
|1.68
|6
|2.02
|1
|0.34
|Kermans (Iran)
|105
|23.81
|9
|8.57
|1
|0.95
|9
|8.57
|0
|0.00
|1
|0.95
|3
|2.86
|0
|0.00
|Assyrians
|88
|1.14
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|1
|1.14
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|South Asia
|Pakistan North
|85
|16.47
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|10
|11.76
|0
|0.00
|2
|2.35
|0
|0.00
|2
|2.35
|Pakistan South
|91
|32.97
|2
|2.20
|0
|0.00
|3
|3.30
|7
|7.69
|18
|19.78
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|India North
|98
|19.39
|1
|1.02
|1
|1.02
|1
|1.02
|0
|0.00
|16
|16.33
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|India East
|124
|4.03
|1
|0.81
|3
|2.42
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|1
|0.81
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|India Northeast
|68
|27.94
|1
|1.47
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|18
|26.47
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|India Northwest
|127
|24.41
|0
|0.00
|1
|0.79
|9
|7.09
|0
|0.00
|21
|16.54
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|India Central
|36
|13.89
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|5
|13.89
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|India South
|97
|5.15
|0
|0.00
|2
|2.06
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|2
|2.06
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Mixed India
|40
|12.50
|0
|0.00
|1
|2.50
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|4
|10.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Nepal Tharu
|170
|8.24
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|14
|8.24
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Nepal Hindu
|25
|68.00
|0
|0.00
|1
|4.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|16
|64.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|India/Hindu/New Delhi
|49
|34.69
|0
|0.00
|1
|2.04
|5
|10.20
|0
|0.00
|11
|22.45
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|India/Tribal/Andhra Pradesh
|29
|27.59
|0
|0.00
|1
|3.45
|2
|6.90
|0
|0.00
|5
|17.24
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Central Asia/Southern Siberia
|Afghanistan Hazara
|76
|9.21
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|5
|6.58
|0
|0.00
|1
|1.32
|0
|0.00
|1
|1.32
|Afghanistan Pashtun
|84
|53.57
|1
|1.19
|0
|0.00
|35
|41.67
|0
|0.00
|8
|9.52
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Afghanistan Tajiks
|140
|25.00
|3
|2.14
|0
|0.00
|16
|11.43
|0
|0.00
|15
|10.71
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Afghanistan Turkmens
|73
|13.70
|1
|1.37
|0
|0.00
|8
|10.96
|0
|0.00
|1
|1.37
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Afghanistan Uzbeks
|125
|25.60
|0
|0.00
|3
|2.40
|16
|12.80
|0
|0.00
|10
|8.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Turkmens, Tajiks
|38
|7.89
|1
|2.63
|1
|2.63
|1
|2.63
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Kazakhs (Kazakhstan)
|133
|1.50
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|2
|1.50
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Kyrgyzstan
|232
|46.55
|12
|5.17
|0
|0.00
|95
|40.95
|0
|0.00
|1
|0.43
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Altaians (Russia)
|61
|39.34
|21
|34.43
|2
|3.28
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Tuvas (Russia)
|103
|6.80
|2
|1.94
|5
|4.85
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Khakassians (Russia)
|76
|34.21
|24
|31.58
|0
|0.00
|1
|1.32
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Mongolia
|160
|1.25
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|1
|0.63
|0
|0.00
|1
|0.63
|0
|0.00
|0
|0.00