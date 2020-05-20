The Indo-Iranians go west!

I’ve long been curious about the Indo-Iranians who “went west”. I’ve tried to run some qpAdmin with Iranians, and the results are erratic. I think the main issue is the reference populations are quite different from the “simple” situation in India. But, I think it is plausible to say that Sintashta ancestry is lower in much of Iran than among Afghan and Pakistani Iranians, and Indo-Aryans in Northwest South Asia and upper-caste groups in South Asia. The frequencies of Indo-Iranian (Sintashta) ancestry seem closer to North Indian peasant groups, at best.

This is quite perplexing.

Additionally, looking closely at the data in regards to the well known split between “European” and “Asian” R1a1a

– In Turkey and the Levant, there is a mix between the two. I think this is indicative of Balkan migration during the Ottoman period. A small number of Bedouin, for example, have “European” R1a1a, while the single Druze has the “Asian” lineage.

– In Iran and the Caucasus, it’s mostly the “Asian” variant, except for cases where it looks like there is Slavic admixture (then it’s “European”).

– In Iran, the frequency of R1a1a seems highest in Kerman in their samples. It is, of course, the “Asian” variant.

Haber et al. found “steppe” ancestry arrived in the Levant after 1800 BC. We know from Mitanni that Indo-Iranians were part of the mediation of this.

I’ve put the “Asian” mutations and their frequencies below the fold, but look in the supplements of The phylogenetic and geographic structure of Y-chromosome haplogroup R1a.

N total R1a % Z93 Z95 Z2125 M434 M780 M582 M560 Population N % N % N % N % N % N % N % Near/Middle East Turkey West 163 6.13 1 0.61 1 0.61 1 0.61 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Turkey Central 151 4.64 1 0.66 1 0.66 1 0.66 0 0.00 2 1.32 0 0.00 0 0.00 Turkey East 208 9.13 1 0.48 1 0.48 9 4.33 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Turkey Cappadocia 93 5.38 0 0.00 1 1.08 2 2.15 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Kurds (Turkey) 30 6.67 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 2 6.67 0 0.00 Druze 307 1.63 4 1.30 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Bedouins 34 14.71 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Egypt 147 1.36 0 0.00 0 0.00 1 0.68 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Qatar 72 6.94 1 1.39 0 0.00 2 2.78 0 0.00 2 2.78 0 0.00 0 0.00 United Arab Emirates 164 7.93 0 0.00 1 0.61 7 4.27 0 0.00 4 2.44 0 0.00 0 0.00 Oman 121 9.92 2 1.65 0 0.00 2 1.65 3 2.48 2 1.65 0 0.00 0 0.00 Iran (set 1) 87 9.20 1 1.15 0 0.00 6 6.90 0 0.00 1 1.15 0 0.00 0 0.00 Iran (set 2) 150 16.00 8 5.33 2 1.33 7 4.67 0 0.00 2 1.33 2 1.33 0 0.00 Iran (set 3) 188 8.51 2 1.06 0 0.00 7 3.72 0 0.00 5 2.66 1 0.53 0 0.00 Iran Northeast(#) 127 18.90 5 3.94 7 5.51 0 0.00 0 0.00 6 4.72 0 0.00 0 0.00 Iran South(#) 408 17.16 7 1.72 9 2.21 16 3.92 0 0.00 15 3.68 0 0.00 0 0.00 Iran North(#) 403 12.66 6 1.49 15 3.72 10 2.48 0 0.00 3 0.74 3 0.74 0 0.00 Azeris (Iran) 297 13.80 5 1.68 3 1.01 11 3.70 0 0.00 5 1.68 6 2.02 1 0.34 Kermans (Iran) 105 23.81 9 8.57 1 0.95 9 8.57 0 0.00 1 0.95 3 2.86 0 0.00 Assyrians 88 1.14 0 0.00 0 0.00 1 1.14 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 South Asia Pakistan North 85 16.47 0 0.00 0 0.00 10 11.76 0 0.00 2 2.35 0 0.00 2 2.35 Pakistan South 91 32.97 2 2.20 0 0.00 3 3.30 7 7.69 18 19.78 0 0.00 0 0.00 India North 98 19.39 1 1.02 1 1.02 1 1.02 0 0.00 16 16.33 0 0.00 0 0.00 India East 124 4.03 1 0.81 3 2.42 0 0.00 0 0.00 1 0.81 0 0.00 0 0.00 India Northeast 68 27.94 1 1.47 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 18 26.47 0 0.00 0 0.00 India Northwest 127 24.41 0 0.00 1 0.79 9 7.09 0 0.00 21 16.54 0 0.00 0 0.00 India Central 36 13.89 0 0.00 0 0.00 5 13.89 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 India South 97 5.15 0 0.00 2 2.06 0 0.00 0 0.00 2 2.06 0 0.00 0 0.00 Mixed India 40 12.50 0 0.00 1 2.50 0 0.00 0 0.00 4 10.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Nepal Tharu 170 8.24 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 14 8.24 0 0.00 0 0.00 Nepal Hindu 25 68.00 0 0.00 1 4.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 16 64.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 India/Hindu/New Delhi 49 34.69 0 0.00 1 2.04 5 10.20 0 0.00 11 22.45 0 0.00 0 0.00 India/Tribal/Andhra Pradesh 29 27.59 0 0.00 1 3.45 2 6.90 0 0.00 5 17.24 0 0.00 0 0.00 Central Asia/Southern Siberia Afghanistan Hazara 76 9.21 0 0.00 0 0.00 5 6.58 0 0.00 1 1.32 0 0.00 1 1.32 Afghanistan Pashtun 84 53.57 1 1.19 0 0.00 35 41.67 0 0.00 8 9.52 0 0.00 0 0.00 Afghanistan Tajiks 140 25.00 3 2.14 0 0.00 16 11.43 0 0.00 15 10.71 0 0.00 0 0.00 Afghanistan Turkmens 73 13.70 1 1.37 0 0.00 8 10.96 0 0.00 1 1.37 0 0.00 0 0.00 Afghanistan Uzbeks 125 25.60 0 0.00 3 2.40 16 12.80 0 0.00 10 8.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Turkmens, Tajiks 38 7.89 1 2.63 1 2.63 1 2.63 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Kazakhs (Kazakhstan) 133 1.50 0 0.00 0 0.00 2 1.50 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Kyrgyzstan 232 46.55 12 5.17 0 0.00 95 40.95 0 0.00 1 0.43 0 0.00 0 0.00 Altaians (Russia) 61 39.34 21 34.43 2 3.28 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Tuvas (Russia) 103 6.80 2 1.94 5 4.85 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Khakassians (Russia) 76 34.21 24 31.58 0 0.00 1 1.32 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Mongolia 160 1.25 0 0.00 0 0.00 1 0.63 0 0.00 1 0.63 0 0.00 0 0.00