The Indo-Iranians go west!

I’ve long been curious about the Indo-Iranians who “went west”. I’ve tried to run some qpAdmin with Iranians, and the results are erratic. I think the main issue is the reference populations are quite different from the “simple” situation in India. But, I think it is plausible to say that Sintashta ancestry is lower in much of Iran than among Afghan and Pakistani Iranians, and Indo-Aryans in Northwest South Asia and upper-caste groups in South Asia. The frequencies of Indo-Iranian (Sintashta) ancestry seem closer to North Indian peasant groups, at best.

This is quite perplexing.

Additionally, looking closely at the data in regards to the well known split between “European” and “Asian” R1a1a

– In Turkey and the Levant, there is a mix between the two. I think this is indicative of Balkan migration during the Ottoman period. A small number of Bedouin, for example, have “European” R1a1a, while the single Druze has the “Asian” lineage.

– In Iran and the Caucasus, it’s mostly the “Asian” variant, except for cases where it looks like there is Slavic admixture (then it’s “European”).

– In Iran, the frequency of R1a1a seems highest in Kerman in their samples. It is, of course, the “Asian” variant.

Haber et al. found “steppe” ancestry arrived in the Levant after 1800 BC. We know from Mitanni that Indo-Iranians were part of the mediation of this.

I’ve put the “Asian” mutations and their frequencies below the fold, but look in the supplements of The phylogenetic and geographic structure of Y-chromosome haplogroup R1a.

 N totalR1a %Z93Z95Z2125M434 M780M582M560
PopulationN%N%N%N%N%N%N%
Near/Middle East                
Turkey West1636.1310.6110.6110.6100.0000.0000.0000.00
Turkey Central1514.6410.6610.6610.6600.0021.3200.0000.00
Turkey East2089.1310.4810.4894.3300.0000.0000.0000.00
Turkey Cappadocia935.3800.0011.0822.1500.0000.0000.0000.00
Kurds (Turkey)306.6700.0000.0000.0000.0000.0026.6700.00
Druze3071.6341.3000.0000.0000.0000.0000.0000.00
Bedouins3414.7100.0000.0000.0000.0000.0000.0000.00
Egypt1471.3600.0000.0010.6800.0000.0000.0000.00
Qatar726.9411.3900.0022.7800.0022.7800.0000.00
United Arab Emirates1647.9300.0010.6174.2700.0042.4400.0000.00
Oman1219.9221.6500.0021.6532.4821.6500.0000.00
Iran (set 1)879.2011.1500.0066.9000.0011.1500.0000.00
Iran (set 2)15016.0085.3321.3374.6700.0021.3321.3300.00
Iran (set 3)1888.5121.0600.0073.7200.0052.6610.5300.00
Iran Northeast(#)12718.9053.9475.5100.0000.0064.7200.0000.00
Iran South(#)40817.1671.7292.21163.9200.00153.6800.0000.00
Iran North(#)40312.6661.49153.72102.4800.0030.7430.7400.00
Azeris (Iran)29713.8051.6831.01113.7000.0051.6862.0210.34
Kermans (Iran)10523.8198.5710.9598.5700.0010.9532.8600.00
Assyrians881.1400.0000.0011.1400.0000.0000.0000.00
South Asia                
Pakistan North8516.4700.0000.001011.7600.0022.3500.0022.35
Pakistan South9132.9722.2000.0033.3077.691819.7800.0000.00
India North9819.3911.0211.0211.0200.001616.3300.0000.00
India East1244.0310.8132.4200.0000.0010.8100.0000.00
India Northeast6827.9411.4700.0000.0000.001826.4700.0000.00
India Northwest12724.4100.0010.7997.0900.002116.5400.0000.00
India Central 3613.8900.0000.00513.8900.0000.0000.0000.00
India South975.1500.0022.0600.0000.0022.0600.0000.00
Mixed India4012.5000.0012.5000.0000.00410.0000.0000.00
Nepal Tharu 1708.2400.0000.0000.0000.00148.2400.0000.00
Nepal Hindu2568.0000.0014.0000.0000.001664.0000.0000.00
India/Hindu/New Delhi4934.6900.0012.04510.2000.001122.4500.0000.00
India/Tribal/Andhra Pradesh2927.5900.0013.4526.9000.00517.2400.0000.00
Central Asia/Southern Siberia                
Afghanistan Hazara769.2100.0000.0056.5800.0011.3200.0011.32
Afghanistan Pashtun8453.5711.1900.003541.6700.0089.5200.0000.00
Afghanistan Tajiks 14025.0032.1400.001611.4300.001510.7100.0000.00
Afghanistan Turkmens7313.7011.3700.00810.9600.0011.3700.0000.00
Afghanistan Uzbeks 12525.6000.0032.401612.8000.00108.0000.0000.00
Turkmens, Tajiks387.8912.6312.6312.6300.0000.0000.0000.00
Kazakhs (Kazakhstan)1331.5000.0000.0021.5000.0000.0000.0000.00
Kyrgyzstan23246.55125.1700.009540.9500.0010.4300.0000.00
Altaians (Russia)6139.342134.4323.2800.0000.0000.0000.0000.00
Tuvas (Russia)1036.8021.9454.8500.0000.0000.0000.0000.00
Khakassians (Russia)7634.212431.5800.0011.3200.0000.0000.0000.00
Mongolia1601.2500.0000.0010.6300.0010.6300.0000.00
0

