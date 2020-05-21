Posted on by Jaydeepsinh_Rathod

The Era of the Kushans

I have written a new post on my personal blog about the dating of the Kushan empire. I have shown through a range of facts and arguments that the Kanishka Era should start around 233 CE and not 127 CE as is currently believed.

The Era of the Kushans

 

  1. One of my favorite empires. If The Kushans (Yuezhi/Wusun) were tocharians as suggested shouldn’t we see R1b in the area they ruled?

