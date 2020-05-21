I have written a new post on my personal blog about the dating of the Kushan empire. I have shown through a range of facts and arguments that the Kanishka Era should start around 233 CE and not 127 CE as is currently believed.
2 Replies to “The Era of the Kushans”
One of my favorite empires. If The Kushans (Yuezhi/Wusun) were tocharians as suggested shouldn’t we see R1b in the area they ruled?
Not suggested by you but by others.