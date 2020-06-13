Brown Pundits
a discussion of things brown….
What’s going on?
A couple of agricultural reforms passed earlier this month will finally give farmers a degree of independence in selling their produce. https://theprint.in/india/govt-approves-big-agricultural-reforms-thatll-help-farmers-trade-freely-get-better-price/
The long-run benefits should be seen in a couple of years and hopefully encourage entrepreneurship within the rural smallholders, the agronomist Ashok Gulati spoke at length about this here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaYGqBKAUj8
So many important government decisions appear to lose screen time on Indian media channels and gets replaced in a few days by high-octane low-quality TRP stuff. Many people don’t seem to have the attention span necessary to absorb complex subjects even if it’ll benefit the society in the long run.
https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/24/eaba3831
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
2 Replies to “Open Thread – Brown Pundits”
A couple of agricultural reforms passed earlier this month will finally give farmers a degree of independence in selling their produce.
https://theprint.in/india/govt-approves-big-agricultural-reforms-thatll-help-farmers-trade-freely-get-better-price/
The long-run benefits should be seen in a couple of years and hopefully encourage entrepreneurship within the rural smallholders, the agronomist Ashok Gulati spoke at length about this here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaYGqBKAUj8
So many important government decisions appear to lose screen time on Indian media channels and gets replaced in a few days by high-octane low-quality TRP stuff. Many people don’t seem to have the attention span necessary to absorb complex subjects even if it’ll benefit the society in the long run.
https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/24/eaba3831