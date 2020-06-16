Browncast Episode 106: Neha Srivastava, traditionalist Hindu feminist

Another BP Podcast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

This website isn't about shaking the cup, but I have noticed that the number of patrons plateaued a long time ago.

In this episode Razib talks to Neha Srivastava. One of the great things about the internet is you can meet people with different viewpoints, but too often the options are echo-chambers or screaming matches. This was different. Neha outlined her own views and experiences as a middle-class Indian with conventional Hindu religious views, who is also a feminist and unapologetically Dharmic.

We talked about her nonprofit, Shaktiva, as well as her observations of American and Indian politics. We also touched upon whether she was going to stay in the United States (no) and whether she preferred a Chinese or American world-hegemon (more Chinese). We also discussed what it means to be a Hindu in India.