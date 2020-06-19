Expanding CAA (working evolving draft)
Would like to propose expanding CAA to include the following groups of muslims to:
- get everyone’s feedback on what can practically pass the Indian Lokh Sabha quickly
- see if several major Indian leaders will publicly endorse this
The following text will be continually edited based on feedback.
Proposing to expand CAA to include the following “AND ONLY THE FOLLOWING” groups of muslims IF AND ONLY IF they can prove persecution inside Bangladesh, Pakistan or Afghanistan:
- 13 classes AND ONLY 13 CLASSES of Muraqabah Sufi muslims:
- 3 classes of Muraqabah Irfan Sufi Shia muslims
- Sixer Ishmaeli Muraqabah Irfan Sufi Shia muslims
- Dawoodi Bohra Sixer Ishmaeli Muraqabah Irfan Sufi Shia muslims
- Twelver Jafari Muraqabah Irfan Sufi Shia muslims
- 10 other classes of Muraqabah Sufi muslims
- Chisti Muraqabah Sufi muslims
- Qadiri Muraqabah Sufi muslims
- Pir Nund Rishi Muraqabah Sufi muslims
- Pir Shirdi Sai Nath Muraqabah Sufi muslims
- Pir Kabir Muraqabah Sufi muslims
- Pir Janardhan Swami Muraqabah Sufi muslims
- Pir Hazrat Babajan Muraqabah Sufi muslims
- Pir Syed Mohammed Baba Tajuddin Muraqabah Sufi muslims
- Pir Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar Muraqabah Sufi muslims
- Pir Baba Budan Muraqabah Sufi muslims
- Agnostic, Atheist and Ex muslims
- LBGTQ plus
- Female femnist muslims
Any and all Muraqabah Sufi muslims admitted under CAA need to be certified and verified as Muraqabah Sufi muslims by a council of Muraqabah Sufi muslims chaired by Pir Diwan Sahib Syed Zainul Abedin. Pir Diwan Sahib Syed Zainul Abedin will appoint a committee of Muraqabah Sufi muslims at his own discretion to assist him in this task.
Any and all Agnostic, Atheist and Ex muslims, LBGTQ plus muslims and female femnist muslims admitted under CAA need to be certified and verified by a council of muslims chaired by Tarek Fatah . Tarek Fatah will appoint a committee of muslims at his own discretion to assist him in this task.
In addition to approval by above councils of muslims, any and all muslim CAA applicants are subject to extensive deep background security checks and can be vetoed by the Indian government for any reason.
NO OTHER MUSLIMS will be permitted to apply for CAA. No other aspect of CAA will be affected.
Please provide your suggestions about how to improve the above draft.
2 Replies to “Expanding CAA”
India is like any country, and any country has the right to admit or refuse immigrants as they see fit, for any reason. Most people (besides Muslims) have no issue with India picking and choosing its favorite religious or ethnic groups to grant citizenship to.
What people have a problem with, is India stripping citizenship from Indian Muslims, and then tying this disenfranchisement to the granting of citizenship for foreign refugees. “If you care about persecuted Hindus in Pakistan, you’ll vote to throw Indian Muslims in concentration camps”.
This is why there’s so much disdain for the NRC-CAA push, both internationally and from liberal and minority groups in India. Its naked ethnic cleansing.
As with many other issues, much of the frustration felt by Hindu Nationalists on this topic has to do with them not realizing how transparent (and poor) their propaganda on this has been. Any argument will seem persuasive to true believers, but to the rest of us, its just a bad joke.
Just like Pak is a bad joke. Sadly, some do want to copy the theocractic model
Islam is not an ethnicity. And it is not an enthoreligious entity like Judaism was for Ashkenazi jewery . so it isn’t “ethnic cleansing.”
CAA in and of itself has good elements. Those state less Hindus here 2014 and prior that the rule helps were pretty fucked and had no chance in brutal Pak. Whereas Rohingya have a much better assimilation chance in Bangla. But I agree groups like ahmediya should have been added. Also there is the 2014 aspect of the rule