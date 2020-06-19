Expanding CAA (working evolving draft)

Would like to propose expanding CAA to include the following groups of muslims to:

get everyone’s feedback on what can practically pass the Indian Lokh Sabha quickly

see if several major Indian leaders will publicly endorse this

The following text will be continually edited based on feedback.

Proposing to expand CAA to include the following “AND ONLY THE FOLLOWING” groups of muslims IF AND ONLY IF they can prove persecution inside Bangladesh, Pakistan or Afghanistan: 13 classes AND ONLY 13 CLASSES of Muraqabah Sufi muslims: 3 classes of Muraqabah Irfan Sufi Shia muslims Sixer Ishmaeli Muraqabah Irfan Sufi Shia muslims Dawoodi Bohra Sixer Ishmaeli Muraqabah Irfan Sufi Shia muslims Twelver Jafari Muraqabah Irfan Sufi Shia muslims 10 other classes of Muraqabah Sufi muslims Chisti Muraqabah Sufi muslims Qadiri Muraqabah Sufi muslims Pir Nund Rishi Muraqabah Sufi muslims Pir Shirdi Sai Nath Muraqabah Sufi muslims Pir Kabir Muraqabah Sufi muslims Pir Janardhan Swami Muraqabah Sufi muslims Pir Hazrat Babajan Muraqabah Sufi muslims Pir Syed Mohammed Baba Tajuddin Muraqabah Sufi muslims Pir Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar Muraqabah Sufi muslims Pir Baba Budan Muraqabah Sufi muslims

Agnostic, Atheist and Ex muslims

LBGTQ plus

Female femnist muslims Any and all Muraqabah Sufi muslims admitted under CAA need to be certified and verified as Muraqabah Sufi muslims by a council of Muraqabah Sufi muslims chaired by Pir Diwan Sahib Syed Zainul Abedin. Pir Diwan Sahib Syed Zainul Abedin will appoint a committee of Muraqabah Sufi muslims at his own discretion to assist him in this task. Any and all Agnostic, Atheist and Ex muslims, LBGTQ plus muslims and female femnist muslims admitted under CAA need to be certified and verified by a council of muslims chaired by Tarek Fatah . Tarek Fatah will appoint a committee of muslims at his own discretion to assist him in this task. In addition to approval by above councils of muslims, any and all muslim CAA applicants are subject to extensive deep background security checks and can be vetoed by the Indian government for any reason. NO OTHER MUSLIMS will be permitted to apply for CAA. No other aspect of CAA will be affected.

Please provide your suggestions about how to improve the above draft.