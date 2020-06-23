Recently my friend Josiah Neely mentioned offhand how in The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire Gibbon argued that one reason paganism couldn’t reverse the tide of Christianity is that once a society or individual became Christian and ceased pagan practice, there wasn’t a good roadmap on how to reembrace the old traditions. In contrast, Christianity’s ideological content meant that even if there was a period of apostasy or public cessation of practice, ideological continuity could be maintained.
To be more explicit and extent the argument, I think the key is that there was a class of religious professionals who were devoted in a deep way to the ideological content of Christianity. If, as occurred in Britain and the Balkans, Christianity collapsed, they would endeavor to reconvert the populace, as they did.
There are other cases of this. Han Yu was a Confucian scholar who denounced Buddhism in the year 800 A.D. during the Tang dynasty. This period, between 600 and 900 A.D. was the “high water” point of public state Buddhism in China. But there always remained an alternative tradition of Chinese scholars and officials who were upon Confucianism. Eventually, these people “recaptured” China during the Song dynasty for Confucianism, and Buddhism became a religion of the popular people and not the state.
As I said elsewhere, this may explain the persistence of Hinduism. Hinduism, like Greco-Roman paganism, is diverse and variegated. But unlike Greco-Roman paganism there seems to have been a dynamic and reciprocal tension between philosophy and folk religion, mediated by Brahmins. Greco-Roman paganism was fundamentally an expression of ethnicity and identity. Tradition and custom. Greco-Roman metaphysics was the purview of secular philosophers. Hinduism is arguably more fused, and this may have given it more robustness.
3 Replies to “Resilience in the face of religious change”
\reciprocal tension between philosophy and folk religion, mediated by Brahmins\
Yes Brahmins have meditated and written voluminous commentaries on pithy statements like ‘Tat tvam asi’ or ‘aham brahmAsmi’ which may mean anything and nothing depending on the commentator, plus tolerance and acceptance to difference gods/goddesses (all religious paths lead to Me) and castes and professions have made Hinduism stick in the face of state persecution.
It would be interesting see it’s development in the face of globalized world (assumimg Covid19 has not killed it) and SJW slogans and activism
I think people are overblowing the influence of SJW and left leaning media in India. They operate in very Small bubbles in Indian cities like Delhi( mainly) , Mumbai , Bangalore etc.
Could it be because Christianity wass just Better than old Paganistic practices which were ethnically coded and more diverse ideologically than Christianity.
Also the influence of Greco-Roman culture and practices with European substrates is indeed very noticeable. The culture of Europe is still distinct than the Middle East for example.
Although I have not read any book on Roman Empire It’s pretty Clear that No Christendom possible without Roman Empire vast geographic region under control.
Islam also have regional variance like Arabia, Levant etc but things that connect the people is Belief in Allah.
Are there any practices particularly associated with Anglo-Saxon culture?
One reason Christianity succeeded in Roman empire was that the Church based itself on the model of Roman Army with tight command structure, centralized command in the form Pope who is infallible and ideological cohesion of Jesus Christ instead of God-Emperors of Rome. Like Leninism defeating Menshiviks or Trotskyists crushed by Stalinists, the deviant sects like Arians or Cathari were thoroughly crushed in bloodbath.