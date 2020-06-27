Open Thread – Brown Pundits

I did an episode on Big Brown Army a few days ago. The conversation revolved around being Christian (evangelical) and Indian, as well as what wokeness is doing to Christianity and Indians. The host of BBA, Decruz, is someone who I’ve known on and off for 15 years. We’ve both changed a lot, but stayed fundamentally similar.
Please remember to subscribe to ABCD Politics, the new podcast that I am doing with Surya Yalamanchilli.
I’m surprised how much you guys can be invested in Kashmir! That being said, the blow-up of the comments every week indicates perhaps Twitter is no longer so fun? I mean, 300+ comments on open threads are some serious discussion. Are blogs coming back?
What’s the best history of India you guys have read? I know some people will get mad, but Romilla Thapar’s stuff is some of the most accessible and well-written in English. Tell me what’s better.
Noticed a lot of people have either left Twitter entirely, become private accounts, or just post very rarely now (like me).
Upinder Singh’s History of Ancient and Early Medieval India is a great book. It’s newer and more aware of anthropological studies of ancient sites. It’s academic but for some reason I found it easier to read than Thapar. Burjor Avari’s India: The Ancient Past is kind of like Singh’s book, but shorter and less academic.
I find the writings of Upinder Singh the best among the lot. Not considering myself a Hindutvawadi I dont mind Romila Thapar as much – though i dont like some of the leaps of her faith she makes. On the Right wing i have been meaning to read RC Majumdar (who seems to be the most renowned Rightish scholar from India), Sitaram Goel and Aurobindo.
Hi Razib: The link to the BBA is broken or not working. Is there a way to fix it? Thank you.