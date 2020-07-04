Open Thread – Brown Pundits

How are things in India right now? As many Indians now read this weblog as Americans (33% each). Mostly curious about the post-coronavirus world.
New podcast with Abhinav Prakash. More suggestions for podcast guests welcome.
One thing I had a mild disagreement with is the use of the term “genocide” in relation to what the Turkic Muslims did in the subcontinent to the Hindus. I agree that killings occurred, some of great brutality. But I am more and more convinced that the true obliteration was the cultural evisceration of public monuments and the repression of history. Perhaps a more accurate or precise term would be “cultural genocide.”
My wife suggested that we rename the Browncast the “Browncaste.” I nixed that.
Happy Birthday America!
I would very much like it if you have a podcast with the twitter user armchairpseph on various topics – your differing views on Mongols and on pagans in Rome, India between 6th century AD and 13th century AD, how he looks at the role of Manu Smriti in modern India. But one needs to find the right question to force him to say something useful.