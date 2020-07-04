The determinants of prosperity in South Asia

Do state capacity and policy really matter when it comes to wealth among regions in South Asia ? Or is prosperity today determined largely by a mixture of geographical and historical factors ? South Asia as a unit is a reasonable region to study because the introduction to modernity in this entire region was mediated by the British Empire.
Seen in the two figures below are GDP per capita ($ PPP) figures for smaller (< 20 million population) and larger (> 20 million population) regions. The entities include the nations of Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, states and union territories of India, and provinces of Pakistan. Some notes about the two figures:
- Green bars denote plains regions, red mountain regions and blue coastal regions.
- Bold x-axis labels indicate entities with major metro areas.
- Bold borders around bars indicate non-Indian entities.
There are roughly five bands of wealth we can identify:
- Rich smaller entities of India: Goa, Delhi, Sikkim and Chandigarh. These have GDPs of around $20-25000.
- Richer large entities consisting of Indian states and Sri Lanka. GDPs are around $10-12000, and these are predominantly coastal regions.
- Succesful agrarian states of India (Punjab and Andhra), mountainous states of India (HP, UT, MZ), Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, and country of Bhutan. GDPs between $8-10000.
- Interior Indian states and Odisha, along with all Pakistani provinces. This is the South Asian mean performance of around 4-6000$.
- Poor regions: Indian states of UP, Bihar, countries of Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan’s remote area of FATA and India’s remote state of Manipur.
Clearly being on the coast and having a major city help in a major way. In this context, there are three regions which are major disappointments, India’s West Bengal, Bangladesh and Pakistan’s Sindh. All three are on the coast, have major metropolitan areas and even have rich agricultural lands. But their economic performance is significantly below potential.
On the other hand, the economic star of the subcontinent is the Indian state of Haryana. It defies every convention, its not on the coast, lacks a huge metro region and lacks abundant rainfall. But it excels in every aspect of economic activity, its agricultural productivity is second only to Indian Punjab, its industries are varied and well developed and its service sector is a leader in India along with Karnataka. Gurugram hosts genuinely innovative startups, home to at least 7 of India’s 30 unicorns.
An interesting comparison is that between the state of Punjab and the Pakistani province of the same name. Indian Punjab is richer despite lacking a metro area. But there is a convergence in certain aspects. These are rich agricultural areas, with strong remittance networks but they both might lack industrial entrepreneurs.
Bihar, Nepal and Eastern UP together continue to be home to the largest concentration of poor people on planet Earth. This is an isolated region, with no major cities, neglected by every Indian political entity for many centuries now. The Modi government’s national waterway one has already connected the region upto Varanasi to the ocean, upstream will be a technological challenge. Nepal, can look to Indian states like Uttarakand and Himachal for an effective growth strategy.
Although geography and history play a major role, the example of Haryana shows that those factors can be overcome. Market access, aggregation effects and the presence of mercantile communities are the key variables that determine economic performance.
“On the other hand, the economic star of the subcontinent is the Indian state of Haryana. It defies every convention, its not on the coast, lacks a huge metro region and lacks abundant rainfall.”
Very interesting post. But just wanted to comment on the above. Haryana’s metro is Delhi. Gurugram is a suburb / satellite of Delhi. I think that needs to be factored in somehow.
Also, how did you go about defining major metro? What thresholds? Which metros are incldued?
Thanks!
Hoju, Haryana has definitely been helped by the concentration of higher education institutions in Delhi. But the state itself has developed impressive educational institutions in recent years, including India’s largest cancer institute, an IIM at Rohtak, and a bunch of high profile private universities.
Regarding metros, my main threshold was the activity level at the airport. The threshold was a little bit different for India (10 million) vs other countries (5 million), since India tends to have a lot of domestic traffic.
Metros are:
India: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai
Bangladesh: Dhaka
Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.
Agree with Hoju.
I think the most important factors for India to focus on over the long run are:
—physical health outcomes (not health care services)
—mental health outcomes
—intelligence outcomes
—what Glenn Loury calls “relations before transactions” or what is called “culture” for large groups of people
—academic excellence (not degrees, credentials . . . years of schooling . . . only outputs)
Of course India should in the short run focus on deregulation, simplification of regulation, simplifying the tax code, globalization, and mass physical infrastructure projects. But these only allow India to maximize outputs holding inputs constant. The above 5 increase inputs.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Vikram, please write additional posts. Are you willing to join Brown Pundits Brown Caste interviews?
Hi AnAn, I do write here from time to time. Regarding the brown cast, I am professionally an applied mathematician, so this is coming from an interested and (hopefully) informed layman, not an expert.