American caste! (?)

On August 4th a new book is coming out, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. The author is a journalist who has published a substantial extract of the book at The New York Times Magazine, America’s Enduring Caste System: Our founding ideals promise liberty and equality for all. Our reality is an enduring racial hierarchy that has persisted for centuries:
Throughout human history, three caste systems have stood out. The lingering, millenniums-long caste system of India. The tragically accelerated, chilling and officially vanquished caste system of Nazi Germany. And the shape-shifting, unspoken, race-based caste pyramid in the United States. Each version relied on stigmatizing those deemed inferior to justify the dehumanization necessary to keep the lowest-ranked people at the bottom and to rationalize the protocols of enforcement. A caste system endures because it is often justified as divine will, originating from sacred text or the presumed laws of nature, reinforced throughout the culture and passed down through the generations.
When shared on Twitter even Left-Indians, normally sympathetic to Left-American journalists and their Weltanschauung, recoiled. My main comment is simple: write what you know. From the extract, the author does not seem to know enough about the Indian social system and history to make informative and illuminating comparisons to the United States.
Also, though I personally am not positively disposed toward caste, comparing it to Nazi Germany seems needlessly inflammatory.
I will note a few things
– The latest surveys suggest intercase marriages in India are now at 10%
– In America, 20% of the marriage partners of black Americans are not black
In 300 years about 20% of the ancestry of black Americans is now of European origin. In contrast, there are villages in Andhra Pradesh where people of different castes (jati) are genetically more distinct than Scandinavians are from Italians. David Reich’s group has an estimated < 1% intermarriage rate between the groups, with a rough crystallization of caste boundaries 1,500 years ago.
Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents probably had its conclusion prewritten. The argument is something added on later.
My Caste Discrimination Experiences:-
Aunties when seeing Ragpickers, Garbage Man/Women using the word Chura/Chamar.
My Paternal Aunt was not allowed to sit on the sofa (she sat down) when she visited the upper caste family in Village in Rajasthan. Their utensils were put aside.
My Sister told me her Gym Owner told her that they don’t allow SC/ST to sit on sofa and also they(SC/ST) should not talk loudly with Jaats.
Our Maid said that she don’t wash houses of “Chamars”.
When we lived in Sonipat everytime people asked my Mum about asked or guessing what my mum Caste is?
My best friend said that in some video ” Deepika Padukone ” looks like Chamar. I m like wtf.
And now when my Sister tells me about ” Brahminism” i am silent i can’t say there Brahminism isn’t a term to put hatred towards Brahmins because she have experienced not direct taunts but indirect ones( behind the back) or people not knowing that my Family is Lower Caste because when they don’t know about your caste they talk shit or sometimes Good points about Caste Reservtions etc.
THIS COMMENT IS NOT TO DEGRADE COMMUNITIES OR ANY INDIVIDUAL FOR THAT MATTER