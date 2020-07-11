People always ask about genetic distance. Above is a NJ tree of a pairwise Fst.
Here is the raw table.
Please stay chill in the comments.
(used Plink’s Fst with 200,000 markers)
0
5 Replies to “Genetic distance in Europe and South Asia”
Awesome thanks!
So stupid question time. Is the correct way to read the graph to measure the actual physical distance between the population labels? I.e. confirming (as I read in the reich book) that indeed south asians are far more distant from each other than europeans are from each other?
it’s using the pairwise Fst matrix as input. if you want real pairwise comparisons, then look at that. also, there are different measures and Fst can get inflated by bottlenecks (so i removed pulliyar).
but any way you measure it there is more within pop strat in s. asia than europe.
Thanks. Have you ever thought about opening a store like eurogenes where you could provide g25-like coordinates but more specific and tailored for south asians? Charge a 20 bucks per request or something. People can find out how much steppe, farmer, and aasi they are?
I bet you could sell something like that to one of the ancestry companies eventually. My 23andme data told me nothing that I would actually consider relevant.
hm. $20 might make it worth my while. i’ll consider it.