Open Thread – Brown Pundits – 7/11/2020

Open Thread – Brown Pundits – 7/11/2020The usual. I'm rather liberal for open threads, but let's try to diminish the vitriol.Also, I am appreciating the links some of you are putting out there. I'm actually learning a lot.
Given the extra-judicial sentencing of Vikas Dubey and whats ailing our institutes in India and whether India can be a developed country. Here is Iyer Mitra:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=outMIhNxFSA
The theme from his talk:
1. India lacks the strategic independence it desires
2. There is a web of issues (malnutrition, low spend on education, low skills, corrupt institutes and lower GDP)
3. Cant bring out people out of poverty without massive industrialisation, but we are already late to being a mass manufacturing power
3. Sees no way out of the web of issues
Hagia Sophia has been turned into a mosque. And Pakistanis worldwide rejoice.
I feel bad for Greeks and Armenians. Fuck turks.
You don’t feel for Serbs? Both, Constantine, who founded Constantinople and Justinian, who built Hagia Sophia, were Serbs.