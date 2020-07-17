Browncast Episode 110: Kala!

Another BP Podcast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

This episode is a bit of a “brocast”, as Razib, Mukunda, and Suraj, a Bengali, and two Tam-Brahms, talk about being dark-skinned and South Asian. But there are lots of other topics that were touched upon.

– Incomprehension and prejudice from Punjabis toward Tamils

– Is “black Madrasi” really insulting?

– Indian American hypocrisy in terms of “social justice” discourse

– Being the children of immigrants and having to negotiate different value sets

– Is Indian color fixation going to persist?

– What characteristics should people look for in a mate?