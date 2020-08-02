Posted on by Razib Khan

Browncast Adjacent

Apple Podcast has a “Related” feature that shows up if your podcast gets enough subscribers.

If you look at “Related” for The Insight, the science podcast I host with Spencer Wells, you’ll see every “Related” podcast is science-focused except for the Browncast. The Brown Pundits Browncast is on the list because I’m involved with both podcasts.

Now that the Browncast is moderately popular it has an informative “Related” list. I’ve made a table below which shows by column:

– The podcasts suggested as “Related” for the Browncast
– If the Browncast shows up as “Related” for that podcast in a reciprocal fashion
– If someone involved with that podcast has been a guest on the Browncast
– If someone from the Browncast has been a “guest” on that podcast

Related for BrowncastBrowncast is RelatedContributor on BrowncastBrowncast on that podcast
The Carvaka PodcastXXX
The Sham Sharma ShowXX
The Silk and Steel PodcastXX
ManifoldX
Future StrategistXX
ABCD PoliticsXXX
Urbane CowboysXXX
That’s So HinduXX
The Wisdom of the CrowdsXX
The InsightXXX
Singal-Minded
Two for Tea with IonaXXX
Meru MediaXXX
BhartavaartaX
Palladium Podcast

Nothing is too surprising on this list. Some of the patterns recapitulate the nature of reciprocity in the old blogosphere. The “Urbane Cowboys” are personal friends of mine. I’ve been on their podcast several times, and they’ve been on mine several times. Kushal Mehra, the Carvaka, and the Browncast, have a pretty robust and continuous reciprocal relationship at this point.

Some of you may wonder about Palladium and Singal-Minded. Both are “edgy” podcasts that rub woke sensibilities the wrong way. I think that explains why there is subscriber overlap.

I subscribe to a lot of these podcasts. So they’re recommended.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.