  3. The final death knell of Nehruvian Secularism. Criminals being rewarded with a temple on the ruins of a destroyed mosque and that too on the anniversary of the illegal annexation of Kashmir. A clear message being sent to Indian Muslims and Kashmiris.

    Pandit Nehru would be disgusted with Priyanka Gandhi’s comment yesterday about this being an occasion of “national unity”. He himself refused to attend the reopening of the Somnath temple since he didn’t believe it was an appropriate action for the Prime Minister of a secular republic.

    India has become a Hindu Pakistan.

