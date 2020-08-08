The curry to the right contains potatoes, tomatoes, and chili pepper. All of these are features of Indian cuisine from the last 500 years, as they are New World crops. Unsurprisingly, they were often brought by the Portuguese and spread out from Goa. But, at this point, it’s hard to deny these have been thoroughly indigenized. So this brings me to some questions I have for readers (non-troll answers only, I may start banning people who answer unseriously, since I’m very busy this week and don’t want to waste time with drivel):
- What are Hindus proud of in regards to the achievements of Indian civilization? I’m not talking about Hindu nationalist pseudohistory (genetic engineering in the Vedic age). To give an example: Buddhism is an Indian religion that exported Indian ideas and philosophical systems across much of the world.
- What is North Indian Hindu culture (“Hindi-belt”) without Islamicate influence?
- Is it feasible to detach the “Islamicate” influence from modern Indian civilization?
3 Replies to “What is indigenous about Indian civilization?”
Contributions to mathematics would be one.
I would say the following:
1) Epics (Ramayan, Mahabharata, and there are South Indian ones as well), classical dance forms and music (Carnatic and Hindustani), Ayurveda, Yoga, ancient contributions to math and science, having an advanced ancient civilization (Indus Valley), jewelry (for us women, this is actually a point of pride. We have gorgeous jewelry in the Indian subcontinent that, for me, is unrivaled), textiles, and I’m sure there are more I am not accounting for. Also, religions originating from the subcontinent seem to be more universally accepting of those from other religions. That may not be the case in practice but at least in theory it should be (Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vedanti).
2) I think it’s too difficult to separate and we shouldn’t have to. Its unique to the subcontinent and isn’t any less Indian than the other cultures, to me. North Indian Islamicate culture is equal parts Indian and foreign (or maybe more Indian and less foreign). When people say mughlai food is really Persian, it’s almost as if they’ve never had Persian food. There may be very basic similarities (rice grain, use of meat), but the flavors are very different. I think that’s the case for most of North Indian culture as it is in its current form. The base is some fusion of central Asian and Persian and Indian, but the layers are very Indian. Or for Kathak, the base is Indian, the layers are mostly Indian with some Persian and Turkic influences.
3) No, not in its current form. See above.
Answer 1 : Mathematical contributions, Religious and Spiritual movements, Arts including dancing and singing, Buddhism obviously , Freedom of expression ( khajurao temples) , books on topics ranging from culture , politics, religion , sexual practices etc.
Caste ( joking) , Cultural integration of land through pithams. That’s the extent to my knowledge so i would say maybe even more.
Answer 2: I really don’t know. The culture of North India has Islamicate influences in the cities that were ruled by Delhi sultans and to then Mughals. In villages however the situation is different , Agrarian society with Caste structure. The major loss ( or gain for some) will be new food and its preparation from persian and mughal styles diffused into Indian Techniques and styles.
Answer 3 : Take the good Poetry, arts and crafts , language etc. Reclaim the bad parts like temples ( some main ones) but only after discussion and mutual consent from both Communities and never by violence. Yes we can detach because certain Muslims( desendants of mughals , persins ,afghans whatever) are small population of India. The preservation of their culture is upto them or to the state of pakistan that is Proud of Invading Culture. The upper class of UP created Pakistan. Memory of Mughals will die among masses soon.