I think I’ve posted this before, but it was a while ago before we had so many readers. In this paper they took 15 random Kashmiris from the Valley, and compared them to various populations. The plot below, as well as admixture analysis in the paper, shows no daylight between the Pandit samples and generic Muslim Kashmiris.
This is not to say Pandits are not an endogamous community and were not before the Islamicization of Kashmir. But, it is to say that in their overall genome their origins are exactly the same as other Kashmiris. This is in contrast to many parts of India in regards to Brahmins, though the “stylized fact” seems to be the further north and west you go, the smaller the genome-wide difference between Brahmins and non-Brahmins will be. This seems to comport with the idea that Brahmins are intrusive to the south and east in a way they are not to the north and west.
Finally, the data from ancient DNA is strongly suggestive of “AASI-reflux” across north and west South Asia after 3000 BC. See my post The Aryan Integration Theory (AIT).
One Reply to “Kashmiri Brahmins are just like other Kashmiris”
This might be a good time to ask a question that’s been bothering me about the statistical interpretation of human genetics. In order to have an uncertainty of 1 sigma in a result, one would need to randomly sample the the square root of N, out of a total population of N. In some fields, a conclusive statement requires much more accuracy. For example, in particle physics we require a 5 sigma accuracy to claim a discovery. Is there a consistent standard which is followed in population genetics? I’m asking this because a sample of 15 Kashmiri Pandits doesn’t seem sufficient to make the kind of strong statement that you just made. Also, if I may add, the same things bugs me when I look at the analysis of Riech’s lab. Ancient India had a population of roughly 4 million at any given time. In order to make a definitive statement about the genome of Ancient Indians over a period of 500 years from 2000 to 1500 BC, which is the relevant time frame for AIT, AMT, and the rest, we are looking at roughly 20 generations. That makes N of the order 100 million. Naively, I would have thought that in order to make any claims regarding AIT, AMT, OIT, one would then require a sample of at least 10,000 people. Moreover, the historical samples we might come across wouldn’t be random so we would need an even larger sample and then statistically correct for survival bias. But the sample size of most of these studies is an order of magnitude less than that. What’s going on here?