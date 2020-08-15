Open Thread – 08/15/2020 – Brown Pundits

Dog days of summer..

One of the things with Indian American analysis of Indian culture/politics is the unselfconscious filtering of it through an American lens, rather than Indian. It’s annoying to listen to news shows where they interview and Indian American about Indian culture, and the interviewer and guest proceed to discuss about Indian culture through the lens of American concerns, without ever acknowledging what’s going on. To give an example, talking about ‘colorism’, but immediately pivoting to anti-blackness.