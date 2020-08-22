Posted on by GauravL

Paatal Lok – Review

Technically the show is very good with some loud direction (I prefer subtlety in Direction and cinematography). On the whole, a 4/5 star to Paatal lok by me because it is not a 3 nor a 5. For those who have already seen the series, feel free to go through the spoiler-filled take HERE.

