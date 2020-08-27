Some thoughts on liberal tolerance

Should liberal societies tolerate illiberal ones? While the future evolution of the world rests on moral choices like these, it is a far easier statement to make than to actually put in practice. See Popper’s paradox of tolerance.

What is the key feature of liberalism? What is it that a liberal society is at liberty of exactly?

In a liberal society, the individuals are at liberty to make error and correct error. In short, liberalism is moral fallibilism writ large. The society promotes games of saying silly things and be peer reviewed – without either party ever feeling that violence will be brought to bear on them for this. The state/law enforcement acts as the guarantor.

An obvious problem of such societies, which really follows from their basic nature, is that they tend to be tolerant of error to the point of pathology, i.e. being tolerant of error is/becomes a virtue in itself as opposed to being part of a larger theory. Since these societies organically evolved into their present state, the abstraction behind why their liberalism helped them succeed is not well known or understood.

Also, there is sampling bias. People from tolerant societies think that other cultures are similarly motivated, and that the differences between them are merely superficial happenstance. All people are good, all politicians (as if they aren’t people but airdropped from Mars) are bad sort of indolent simplification. And things will be so much better if people were given more power…

While the West (broadly constituted) is the pre-eminent standard-bearer of liberal values, it is not a monolith. Westerners are human beings and one of the oldest impulses of humans is error-avoidance. We’d rather do nothing lest we make a mistake than do something and look stupid. So we tend to amplify the impact of past mistakes in future decision making.

Colonialism was a terrible mistake so let’s keep out of these foreign countries which seem to be killing apostates (or other undesirables) lest we may be seen as interfering like our grand parents – goes the error-avoider. You say so, but maybe killing “apostates” (or what they term as undesirable) is a valid cultural attribute we haven’t thought of, who are we to judge – chimes in the pathological error-tolerater. And both people from the opposite extremes of the moral divide decide to do nothing for totally different reasons.