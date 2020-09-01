Covid Lockdown. Some Questions

When the novel Coronavirus started its spread outside of China very little was known about it and it is no surprise that countries acted to slow or stop the pandemic by locking down their citizens to various extents. Some countries (most notably UK and Sweden) tried to “push through” to herd immunity but then had a LOT of cases and transitioned to various degrees of lockdown. Others like the US tried a “worst of both worlds” response, with the President being skeptical of lockdowns, but reluctantly going along with them for a while before shifting back to passive-aggressive sabotage of whatever his science advisors were telling him (whether they were correct or not is a separate issue). Pakistan’s PM had Trump-like instincts in this matter and unlike the US, his lockdown did not last long and was never very effective. This led to an early surge of cases and deaths (after Ramadan, when lockdown first failed) but to the surprise of most observers (including me), this outbreak then seemed to slow down and now there are ongoing cases, but the health system is definitely NOT being overwhelmed and the worse seems behind us. Meanwhile India continues to have varying degrees of lockdown (and because Indian officialdom has relatively more ability to enforce such things, these also seem to have been more real than any Pakistani lockdown ever was) and is seeing a major increase in cases. When people talk about this they frequently bring up the fact that testing and tracking are not necessarily at “first world” levels in either country, so real numbers may be very different from what is being reported. This is true, but we do see what is happening in hospitals, so the fact that the system has not been overwhelmed is still something we can say. Beyond that, I have no special knowledge or data. So I thought I would put up a post and get some answers from the hive mind:
- Where can non-experts like us find the best data on Covid? There are many sites, which ones do commentators prefer and why?
- Why is Pakistan NOT experiencing a dramatic health emergency due to Covid in spite of having given up on lockdowns? Is there pre-existing immunity? something else? Or just fewer old people? is there more to come?
- IF Pakistan is not seeing a major increase in deaths, should India continue its current level of lockdown? Do we expect Indian immunity and spread characteristics to be very different from Pakistan?
- What is the expert consensus now on various details such as “doing X is cost-effective, but Y should be abandoned”.. I mean what is the best source (sources) for answering such questions? One assumes that the “authorities” spend a lot of time analyzing information to determine what worked and what was just a waste of effort? Are the detailed recommendations evidence-based? Should any of them be changed? (for example, why is my dentist open for cleanings, but my barber is not? things like that, are they evidence based? and what does the evidence say?)
I look forward to being enlightened. Meanwhile, stay safe and happy.
2 Replies to “Covid Lockdown. Some Questions”
The average AGE difference between Indian and Pakistan appears non trivial, plus if we think there is some genetic component to immunity – it could also be that the Punjabis have it on both sides- as there hasnt been an explosion even in Indian Punjab – I AM JUST BEING HYPOTHETICAL – I DONT KNOW about the genetics.
“This is true, but we do see what is happening in hospitals, so the fact that the system has not been overwhelmed is still something we can say. ”
Personal Pune Experience:
Covid has come in my close (inner) family. The hospitals are still holding up but barely. I check the Bed data daily and see atleast 40+ ICU ventilators available with around 1000+ bed with Oxygen available. But PMC has improved the capacity significantly since March. Had there been no lockdown post even April – OPENING SINCE MAY – I still believe the health systems would’ve been overwhelmed in July ITSELF. But i wouldn’t recommend hospitals for anyone at this time – the care provided is barely enough.
Additionally we have had over 1000 cases daily for almost a month and the numbers arent going down. The Sero Survey of 5 densely populated low income areas in Pune found 50% + infection in those areas – SO I GUESS HERD IMMUNITY IS GOING TO VARY A LOT DEPENDING ON DENSITY & LIVING CONDITIONS across the world.
It could be as high as 80% in my intuition for Indian slums (could be fantastically wrong here)
BROADER comments:
Day by day I am getting more worried about the mental health issues which may be left behind after the pandemic. Upbringing of pandemic children (I have one of those now), the uneasiness in crowds – these reactions people have nowadays might stay with them a bit longer, now a lot know this is how Influenza and other viruses spread. I personally have been primed to avoid all unknown people as if all are contagious – it’s getting mad in the brain. I guess most r facing similar issues.
Economically we really can’t afford any more lockdowns – things r looking scary but atleast from the sero surveys in India – IFR is firmly below 1% – might be between 0.1 & 0.2 which is bad enough imo
On the disease level too I have had very close experience – even the so called “Mild Cases” are fighting fatigue and something like PTSD weeks after recovery. The Moderate cases are much worse off. India is really in for dangerous months. Maharashtra currently I leading but I expect others would follow soon.
On the other hand – masks are certainly working – I was curious to know what’s your take on the Whole Dose makes the poison chain of thought particularly what Siddhartha Mukherjee has been saying ? Could that explain the range of symptoms ? – from asymptomatic old people to severe youngsters ( After from Genetics) ?
And is it time to bury the Fomite transmission theory ? Especially washing every freaking thing you take inside the house. I couldn’t find good literature to support the Fomite hypothesis in the first place for Influenza and other resp illnesses.
some it is population density and hygiene. India is dirtier aka more public defecation. Pak is cleaner and feeds its people better. India is still a reeling socialist epic fail on those fronts though way better than past
Mortality would likely be due to hypercoag gene differences and blood type differences also postulated. I don’t think it is big enough between Indian pops to explain much at all. Pak just handled it better and has age, density, amd cleanliness advantage, as well as better fed people and less dense overall also less air pollution so peoples’ lungs are less fucked at baseline
Also West Eurasians have fared worse overall mortality wise. Italy and Spain vs. China. Yes I know biased reporting. But experts have even noted this. If anything, most east eurasian people doing bit better possibly?
From what I see as a young resident doc, this thing doesn’t care much about race. That’ just anecdotal. But it fucks everyone pretty hard and mostly just comorbidities and population density and access to care explain who gets it and who lives after getting it