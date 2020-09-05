Armin Navabi v Hindu Twitter

I am not much on Twitter these days but I did have a look at the whole Armin Navabi thing. I initially thought he was half-German due to his first name – Armin, the nominative case of Latin Arminius < Old Germanic *harja-mann (cf modern High German “Hermann”) – the eponymous victor of the Battle of Teutoberg forest and a latter-day hero of German nationalism. But did a bit of googling and apparently it is a (lesser known?) Persian name, N Persian corruption of Gk Ariobarzanes < Parthian *arīya-barzāna <> Skt āryavardhana (increaser of the noble/ārya). So it seems that the whole thing with our Persian āryavardhana’s comments on goddess kālī (lit. of black/dark colour, a horrifying form of durgā in the Hindu pantheon) is a typical twitter mess of misunderstanding.

Navabi is playing the provocateur by poking fun on Hindu imagery in the way that makes more sense in Christian / Islamic context Navabi is likely familiar with. Hindu RW responded with standard tropes around Islam, which is the more familiar source of attack on Hindu religious iconography. However, the virulence of the reaction maybe is also driven by the “colonial” subtext of a white-passing man from Canada making fun of a traditional non-Christian “pagan” dark-coloured female deity.

On the whole these exercises can actually be useful for Hindu conservatives for developing the right sort of apologia for such attacks (without resorting to trademark guttersniping). And it may be a good learning experience for neo-atheists in the Western mould to see how low a religious group can stoop to respond (without resorting to violence). Apparently Hindutva chaps are au fait with faux-porn involving morphs of Navabi’s late mother. I expected nothing less from unreconstructed UP-Bihar types let loose on the world-wide web.