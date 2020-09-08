Indian atheists are *Indian* atheists

A long epilogue to my earlier post on Armin Navabi, the career blogger/atheist, mocking the Hindu deity kālī. I think there are four main strands to this episode which are all worth some mention in detail:

a) New-atheism

It is a Western outgrowth of Empiricism, with a focus on limiting the influence of religion (Protestant Christianity) in the US, especially from the so-called “public” sphere. It sees “atheists” as a broadly cohesive pressure group and shares some common ground with other minority rights’ movements in the West.

New-atheism is more classically Whiggish than other Western reform movements and encourages rejection of faith among non-Christians too, specifically Muslims, where the Western model of enlightened apostasy is the easiest to port.

Many ex-Muslims in the West, especially those hailing from the Middle East and liminal Muslim societies of N Africa / S/C Asia, are enthusiastic members of this movement and bring a fair bit of missionary zeal to it. This is because they often intimately know what proscriptions on criticising religion feel like and can be quite reactionary against religion as a result.

b) “Universality” of social/political models and asymmetry of information

Like other modern Western social/political movements (cf Communism, Feminism / Social Justice etc) modern Atheism is universal in outlook, i.e. its principles are meant to apply to all people at all times. This is likely a result of the implicit Science-envy of the Humanities generally.

While universal abstractions give the impression of easy encapsulation and portability across cultures, their context-dependence is crucial to their utility. And context-dependence requires local knowledge, minutiae that are hard to ascertain and require being embedded within a culture (ie fieldwork and experimentation).

Furthermore, the nature of information exchange across cultures (on twitter or elsewhere) is also asymmetric. Information gradients are strongly directional, with non-Westerners at the receiving end and Western opinion-makers relying on local interpreters to navigate what they have little time to understand and evaluate.

c) Hindu woke-ism (and the incidence of Hindu atheists within it)

Hindutva is an ascendant movement of the woke Hindu subaltern that grew (amongst other things) as a reaction to the shame at their “beastly religion” felt by the Hindu upper castes who were the first to Westernize under the British and then sought to imbue the nascent republic with the zeal to reform Hinduism while simultaneously juggling Socialism and Islam-appeasement. (Turns out none of those balls are in air anymore!)

The nature of Hindutva as a movement of the Hindu under-class and its layers of European and Islamic colonial (cf Bhakti reform) legacy means that it is much less about Hindu orthodoxy and much more about cultural and religious pride. Something “brahminical patriarchy” etc obsessed Indians and the Westerners who depend on their intel totally miss out on. And atheists – of whom there are lots in Hindutva ranks – smart just as much at lewd depictions of kālī as those who make pilgrimage to Kolkata’s Kalighat temple every year. Not because they think goddess kālī is real, but because she is symbolic of classical Hindu practice of faith and the symbolism is a very potent cultural marker of Indians.

Lewd depictions of kālī are like showing Britannia prostituting herself, which is bound to give offence to many Brits not because they believe she is real but that symbolism has meaning outside of mere corporeal existence. The difference is that the Brits are too civil (and comfortable in their skin) to go after the offender’s dead mum.

d) The extent of freedom of speech

Freedom of speech is not a god-given right but a hard fought freedom which is not independent of context, comes with no guarantees and does not exist for its own sake. It is in service of a deeper principle, namely to institutionalise criticism. If a mob wants to drown out the sound of a man by their own speech because they don’t like what he says, then their freedom to speak should be temporarily suspended. If a guy wants to sing in the middle of a delicate surgery, then their freedom should be temporarily suspended. Context is always important to apply the abstraction.

Ad hominem is a terrible way to argue. To say something personal about the guy (or their close personal relations) who has criticised your faith or your country or your theory or any other thought you profess is a very common argument on the losing side. It is not logically invalid just impertinent and desperate. Therefore, the people who used it for Armin’s deceased mother are losers.