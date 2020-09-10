From Abstract To Personal

It is hard to always point out one’s own turning. When do we change our views, why, are there personal reasons, reflections to why we do what we do. How does the abstract knowledge changes our views and when is it that our personal experience changes our views and consequently us. How much do each of us remember in how we change our views regarding anything at all.

I come from a telugu speaking state, I am an introvert. The fact that I could personally experience these data points to me implies that many others have seen much more than this and it isnt one reads in newspapers. And hence the accusation of fake news by liberals, for they believe or rather hope that people dont gather information horizontally within communities.



A cousin of mine visited USA when he was about 13, at 14 he started claiming to join Christianity, held racist views, I was tutoring him. so he could tell me these things. I was an atheist . He would ask me questions on choice before that side of personality manifested, I would tell him to choose the right side no matter what. I was intending to say that one needed to choose the rational option. As it turns out, it seems those questions were regarding disowning one’s family,country ,religion. On issue of religion, i did say that he can make his choice as an adult. On issue of race however, I did push back hard. I would say that the degree to which he is able to hide his racist choices or isnt one today is entirely due to me. On the issue of religion, i hoped he would grow up and learn to be better. He would disparage India and its people, some thing I countered . As it turns out he is 20 yr old, claims to be christian,has his new christian name and is a bigot and confessed to me that “christianity is the true religion, everyone else will burn in hell” with glee. His intention to convert members of my family etc. He wants to be adopted by new set of parents(white from USA, not Africa).Said to member of a family that he would not cremate his parents as he is not a Hindu anymore. He did read the bible, which is significant investment on his part as the only other books he read were harry potter. His turn was a mixture of his impressions in usa as a child and online christian apologia which seems to be the new thing now. His progression of a character is not surprising since I have come to consider him to be narcissist ,manipulative and shallow. I dont think he would have made many of his decisions had he gone to Africa for example. Now that he has, with every argument he has held on to his views and seems to keep finding only the points that bolster his views, even on issues of morality recently. That he turned out the way he did is one thing. Its just that I noticed a change of my view only today. I was a hard atheist. I have gone softer and come to appreciate Hinduism, and was beginning to see things from Hindu nationalist perspective on issues of demography as essential for maintaining one’s autonomy. I have changed my view from abstract principles of reason, rationality,atheism in abstract to one of recognizing that most of that is bs in regards to social truths when seen as principles in themselves but when applied to see the empirical reality,it is what works that gives us the true picture of social reality and truth regarding social sphere.I have come to this view also because it seems to me that in India.Left,liberals and even atheists in general are only willing to value truth or free speech only if it suits them. I cant and wont defend Hinduism or Hindu nationalism on all issues as I am moved more by sense of moral revulsion and disgust. Though looking at the change in my self, I have suffered a lack of confidence on my sense of hard determination to remain so indefinitely. What i will and have always tried to do is learn to be curious, be open to see things in new light, value reason, truth. I hope to preserve some of the ideals i hold dear from who i once was.For that is the best version of me.



The point is that I have changed and I cant be sure that he didnt have an influence in my recanting of some of those views. As it happens I have noticed that quite a few neighbors are christians compared to what it was 15 yrs ago, some of them are crypto. Now, I do have another member of family in usa who did turn christian, we get along very well with him. He is married and lived most of his adult life in USA. He isnt a bigot. And he did not have any influence on this person.



I am saying this as I see this as not an issue for me alone. Because this is what has been changing in India and this is the issue to which left and liberals are blind to and are in denial. The two religions of christianity and Islam have a history of beginning as a minority and turning into majority and they clearly intend to displace all others. This is not acknowledged by left,liberals and atheists because they are running a model from the west on Indian soil not realizing that we are polytheist.For them CAA is an abstract principle. I on the other hand have seen a woman colleague who took part in a protest from muslim background say to our faces that she wants to kill the prime minister and home minister of India.I had to calm her down and say that laws can be unmade and remade and in a democracy no one is going to keep winning for ever and violence is unnecessary and as it is the economy was bad so things would turn against modi soon enough.When I said that while I support caa for the unfortunate people trapped there and not nrc for the whole country, she said no one wants to come to India among other bigoted things before she calmed down and settled for nrc being wrong and caa being ok. This imported model from west doesnt work as it is here and they cant seem to see this for it would require an original thinking on their part and they are lacking in both intellect and courage. This is not a question in dispute for they dont even champion individualism or free speech beyond a glib comment.They cant even seem to realize that in absence of individual rights and free speech there is only group rights and people are pushed to pick a side. There is no activism for freespeech or individual rights.I am not even sure that individual rights and free speech is a cure in of itself but can bring us much needed time to figure things out. I dont believe this country can sustain similar polity while there is a change in demography .Partition was a good enough example already of that . Certain problems would not matter as much If the world as a whole were polytheist. The issue of religious bigotry would not be as high as it is in this world with evangelical monotheism. This seems to be true.So, the very model that they apply in India of religious majority,minority doesnt apply. It doesnt apply as Hinduism is not responsible for death of any other religion thus far.And the only religions this applies to are Islam and Christianity but they dont see this at all because it is a derived model with different population base that they simply copied from. I dont believe this country can sustain similar polity while there is a change in demography .Partition was a good enough example already of that principle.I have come to realize that one must abandon the abstract and pay attention to religion in its own words because the consequences they bring about are the things one needs to contend. Indian liberals and left live in denial of Islamic bigotry, in 1947 we got partition for denial of that truth.Now there is denial of christian evengelical bigotry as well.There is a reason savarkar found place in today’s Hindu nationalism.He asked questions that left and liberals in India dont have any answers to. So they lie and propagate naive religious harmony and people are finding out on their own that monotheistic evangelical religions are not interested in religious harmony through the turning of their acquaintances,friends and family.

“Do not think that I have come to bring peace, I have come to bring sword, to turn a man against his father, daughter against her mother…”.