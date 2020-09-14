Revoking 13th Amendment in Sri Lanka and Elections in the US.

Abstract: A centralized govt in Sri Lanka is necessary maintain Law and order. Devolution of power to provinces may be stepping stone to de facto Federalism and a client Federal state to India. The cautionary example is the US and its separation of Federal and State powers. The separation of US and State power has lead to inconsistent implementation of law and order, including even minor issues, such as wearing of masks.

In 1987 under duress from India under Rajiv Gandhi, the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord was signed. Part of the accord was the Devolution of land, the police and financial powers to the Provinces. This pretty much de facto Federalism was incorporated as the 13th Amendment (13A) into the Sri Lankan Constitution.

The main issue with de facto Federalism is that it might be either a stepping stone for separate North and East state and or a client state/province of India. As if to prove that fear in February 2016, the Chief Minister of Sri Lanka’s Northern Province, C.V. Wigneswaran sought India’s direct intervention in the complete implementation of the amendment.

There is a call from some of the minority Tamil population (12% of Total) to merge the North and East Provinces creating a province that would encompass 28.78% of Sri Lankas land area and 11.9% of the total population. The minority Tamil population in this merged province would be 1,597,276 ( 987,692 + 609,584). That is a 7% Tamil population of all of Sri Lanka. The two merged provinces have total population of 2,610,143 (1,058,762+1,551,381), making the Tamil minority 61%.

Land Area and Population North and East Provinces Northern Province Land Area 8,884 km2 (3,430 sq mi) (13.54% of total area),

Population 1,058,762 ((5.22% of total pop.)

Tamil Population: 987,692 (93.29%) Eastern Province: Land: 9,996 km2 (3,859 sq mi) (15.24% of total area)

Population: 1,551,381 (7.66% of total pop)

Tamil Population: 609,584 (39.29%)



Cautionary Example: The US

In the US, excess Police Brutality on Black and Hispanics has resulted in protests, some peaceful and some marred by violence and looting. There is circumstantial evidence that Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests have been co-opted for political purposed. CIA manual psychological regime change and Color revolution tactics are permeating into US politics.

Prominent opinion makers like David Brooks in a NY Times opinion piece advocates a color revolution if Trump wins. .

It turns out, amid the existential crisis, there really is a group of sober people who are militant about America, who can see reality unblinkered by the lens of partisanship, and who are finally compelled to organize. If Trump claims a victory that is not rightly his, a few marches in the streets will not be an adequate response. There may have to be a sustained campaign of civic action, as in Hong Kong and Belarus, to rally the majority that wants to preserve democracy, that isolates those who would undo it.

Even some immigrant Sri Lankans, are inciting violence. A Sri Lankan, who works at the Pentagon and should know better as minority Tamil in SL says

against Trump is so high that many of us feel like physically beating up any Trump supporter we come across.

Imagine the energy on the far left then. The Trump enabling mafia is going to learn a painful lesson; for the unpardonable sin of foisting Trump on the country.

Some other Sri Lankans may not advocate violence, but

If people want to be relevant how about striving to be the largest tax paying ethnicity? Betcha your lives will matter then. Me: As usual you make supercilious, new immigrant, they as in Black and Hispanic are “looser” type remarks. When were you and yours ever in the forefront defending the US, other than as an armchair warrior.

Me: I guess you dont think Black and Hispanic are part of the “Brave” (as in Land of the Free and Brave) who have been in forefront of the right or wrong wars the US has been fighting.

Obviously, there is potential for color revolution type protests, violence, riots after elections. Will the federal govt be able to maintain law and order. From what is happening now in the US now it is extremely doubtful. Because of the division of power between the Federal Govt and State governments there is no consistent implementation of Law and order, even a simple issue as such as wearing a mask.

Accusations of Democrat vs Republican Governors and their ability to keep Law and order are flying around. Post elections in the US, is it the Federal Government or the State Governments that are going to be responsible for “Law and order”.

I think many are avoiding an issue as to why the current Fed govt is reluctant to get the military out. Because they are not sure which side they (as in the foot soldiers) will decide to support. 40% of the military is minority and very likely much higher at the rank and file level.



R elevance to Sri Lanka: Federal vs State law

My opinion:

Advantages of Central Govt vs Devolution/Province is going to be very obvious after US elections.

*Side Comment: My great Grandparents converted to Christianity because of of Americans.

