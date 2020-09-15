Last night I realized I’m not going to weigh in on history discussions on Twitter if they pertain to the Indian subcontinent. Even people who I know are not 13-year old incels behave totally emotionally and engage in shitposting posturing constantly. It’s really impossible to get a signal out of the discussion.
Indians and Pakistanis seem so intensively invested in various topics that it is literally and seriously impossible to get value out of any exchange, the swell of stupidity and bad faith (on all sides!) is so intense. There is a reality out there. There is a true history. But this is not what most of you really care about it, is it?
For example, reading India in the Persianate Age: 1000–1765 gives a nuanced and fully textured picture in outlines of the subcontinental elite in the premodern period. It aligns in broad sketches with what I know about human psychology and history elsewhere. But attempting to bring nuance seems like a fool’s errand in most of these debates.
Understanding the history of the Indian subcontinent is rewarding to me because there are comments here on the general human condition. I will not turn away from that. But, I do need to reflect on whether that is best done in solitude rather than engaging with the world “out here.”
Note: I don’t mind or care too much if particular truths are leveraged in some ideological manner. Rather, my suggestion is ideological priors are doing all the sifting of which truths are correct or not.
5 Replies to “History beyond the screaming”
I am infrequent commenter but frequent reader and would be disappointed to see your Indian history threads dry up. I may not completely agree with you on how Hindus should respond to their perceived siege but the historical perspectives and balance you bring out are absolutely needed if Hindus are to tackle future challenges.
yeah. i think my comment moderation keeps it under control on this blog.
but most def going to just refuse to weigh in when tagged on twitter. it’s moronworld
What happened, though?
nothing specific. just getting tired of being party of stupid arguments.
i’m a 40something with 3 kids. don’t have time or energy. so need to reflect on what it means to be a ‘brown pundit’
Well for most people at all levels, history is generally an emotive and agenda-driven exercise. I read multiple explicitly Marxist historical works in college (not about India, and I will say that explicit Marxism has become a bit gauche in more recent years.)
Incidentally, that is the background Eaton himself comes from. He’s a generally adroit scholar who has made useful contributions to the study of India, but you can tell the angle he’s coming from, both in the “Tale of Two Raids” that opens up the book you discuss, and the very old articles for Frontline (part of The Hindu, a Indian leftist party press) that put him on the map so long ago.
Anyways, history is about ideology, and Indians/Pakistanis are very bombastic about expressing their ideology. That’s just how their political culture works. The result is what Razib describes above. It doesn’t really bother me, I’ve come to terms with it. But I get that Razib comes from a different political and ideological background than I do.
—
I find that if one is interested in sober analysis and objectivity, it’s best to stick to diplomatic and military history. People interested in those fields generally don’t have much of an ideological axe to grind. Raghavan’s “War and Peace in Modern India” is an exhaustively thorough review of…exactly what the title implies. Gomman’s “Mughal Warfare” is a good overview of what it sounds like.