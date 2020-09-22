Going through my photo archives for a photo blog I plan to start, I remembered a thing which had struck me as weird during my travels in Kenya. Being interested in travel and wildlife, I have stayed a lot across hotels and resorts in India. Outside India I have been to Singapore, Bhutan and Kenya. But only in the resorts in Kenya did I find religious books in hotel rooms. I found the Bibles/Quran placed in the top drawers of the bedside table extremely funny, surprising and slightly unpalatable. I did some reading – here here and was surprised to find this being a norm in United states. I still cant understand the reasoning behind placing religious books in hotels – especially wildlife resorts like Serene Lodge in Maasai Mara (which had Quran as well as Bible I guess).
Funnily the top drawer often reserved for these religious books (based on my experience in Kenya) is the best place for keeping your condoms IMO (next to the books which are clearly anti contraceptive). Apart from that why would holidayers who cant spend a day without their scriptures travel without them? I suppose for people who are this religious, there would also be an emotional connection to one’s one set of scriptures and they wont feel the same way about some other copy (my presumption). In India most you find in Indian resorts are religious symbols like Om and Shree and even they are extremely rare (non existent in nature and wildlife resorts). Finding copies of Vedas or Bhagwat Gita in hotel rooms seems incredibly funny almost unimaginable to me. Even in the pretty catholic goa, none of hotels I have stayed in (even in Portuguese Goa) had bibles in rooms. Why would someone going to the top wildlife destination in the world spend time reading scriptures instead of enjoying the resort is something beyond my humble irreligious (and Indian) mind to fathom. I don’t necessarily put the blame of this practice on the evangelical zeal as many hotels claim to provide most popular religious scriptures.
This brings me to a larger point about lack of understanding of other cultures and histories (which Razib likes to point) in Indians (as well as all other cultures). If understanding of different cultures is so poor even in the internet age, during the age of exploration there would have been a far greater gap which is clearly visible in most colonial literature. This makes the criticism faced today by sincere western scholars like Asko Parpola and Sheldon Pollock (who do have understanding of the Indian culture) inevitable. Example of similar things are even visible when English speaking journalists from India make televised journeys into the hinterlands. Here I come to some questions for the readers.
How should people foreign to cultures they’re studying, view them? and Is the criticism of them as ignorant of culture and hence partial in their scholarship fair? (Despite them being scholars of lets say Sanskrit and History in Indian context)
What could be a logical explanation for the practice of keeping religious books in hotels (apart from evangelical zeal) ? Some people have made argument of loneliness and suicide but I find those extremely tenuous.
What are some of the other practices prevalent in foreign cultures that can be unfathomable to an outsider ?
5 Replies to “Religious books in Hotel rooms”
Bibles in hotels is nothing new. I think even some Indian hotels do it. Quran is something I have not heard of, but one can easily imagine it.
This is all done by perhaps paying the hotels to keep these books . In Islamic countries perhaps there is even a law.
many years back, I knew an Indian ship operated by SCI , no alcohol could be served as the ship was under lease from an Saudis I think, one condition of lease was that no alcohol. This was a passenger ship with numerous shipping staff on baord plus hundreds of passesngers on every voyage. So non-availability of alcohol would be a problem.
Even in Britain in some HM Govt buildings held under an Islamic Bond, alcohol is not allowed
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3473543/The-building-used-house-members-Royal-Family-Sea-Lords-Admiralty-House-governed-SHARIA-LAW.html
Some intolerant religious governments or agencies impose their conditions in all dealings with others; and others comply many times.
Indian govt should not have taken any lease of any ship which has No Alcohol as one of the conditions – after all imbibing alcohol is not criminal under Indian law. Still for whatever raeson, GoI took the bait
Plugging in religious conditions in purely secular dealings is done by many Muslim countries
Dont understand what is so surprising or funny finding Bible/Koran in many hotels and other public spheres. Both of those religions are highly proselytizing/conversion oriented religions with a final goal of establishing global hegemony and dominance. So any direct or indirect propagation of their religious literature contributes to that goal. Just because hindus are inward looking and not conversion oriented, doesn’t mean other religions follow that procedure.
You dont know until you study them, see them in their own world, in their own view. For me, it was personal reasons to confront this reality. People here are just dumb, this dumbness in modern era is cultivated under guise of “sarva dharma sambhav”. First study them and ask, do you agree?. This “naiveness” is a political strategy of congress and left in India, they dont want people to read. It also is Hindu stupidity as well. Inwardly, never seeing the other person as a person shaped by ideas totally different . We are not all same. What we need is to create an academic discipline of readin abrahamic religion, their political consequences in present day. This should be one academic study that Modi govt can institute and create , legitimately study this.
Bhagavad Gita was present in the bedside drawer at the LaLit Hotel in New Delhi when I was there last year. Don’t know what it means or whether it means anything. But just to say it is present in India.
VV;
“This is all done by perhaps paying the hotels to keep these books . In Islamic countries perhaps there is even a law.”
Yes i get why it might be a case in Islamic countries – but for proudly secular USA – it seemed weird – churches might be paying hotels and the Trump case may just be their attempt at Sarva Dharma samabhav – but i particularly found it weird for the Top wildlife destination in the world – Masai mara. understandable with business/ other hotels i guess
Mohan,
interesting maybe indians are aping the west ? I just counted my stays at various hotels in India – over 75 places and i didnt find these books anywhere;
Phyecon1;Pokerodu –
Makes sense Americans not having other scriptures when majority are Christians – as i found for USA lots of hotels have most religious books – its not as if someone is going to look at a bible during vacation and decide – i need to try the path of Jesus/Mohammad or even Krishna with Gita. that’s what i wondered – maybe its just leftover of old custom when travelers ( missionaries and church ppl) wouldve wanted bibles in rooms.