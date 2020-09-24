Dammed it you dont: The hydraulic origins of the divergence between the Raj, India and Pakistan

Historians have put forth the the idea that complex political states originated as ‘hydraulic empires’, a need for ancient societies to manage vast water systems. Governments have evolved from their ancient origins to do a lot more beyond managing water. However, we shall see in this post that attitudes towards water can lead to important differences in the evolution of spatially and temporally adjacent political entities.
In terms of hydrology and geology, there are striking contrasts between the Indo-Gangetic plain and peninsular India. The Indo-Gangetic plain is drained by perennial rivers, fed by both Himalayan glaciers and monsoonal precipitation. Peninsular India, on the other hand, is drained only by monsoon-fed seasonal rivers. Geologically, the Indo-Gangetic plain is blessed with alluvial soil which is both fertile and holds groundwater. Peninsular India is composed of harder rocks, which leads to more runoff and less groundwater retention. Water has always been a much harder challenge in peninsular India than the Gangetic plain.
The British Raj and its successor state of India, had vastly different attitudes towards the hydro problems of peninsular India. However, the Raj’s successor state of Pakistan never had to deal with the water challenges of peninsular India. Pakistan remained agriculturally more productive per worker than India till 2017. India had to construct 5264 medium and large dams (compared to Pakistan’s 150) to overtake Pakistan on that count. A side effect was an advanced industrial and technical base.
We first discuss the dam policy of the British Raj, which is known for its investments in railways and canals. A striking rarity in the Raj’s impressive portfolio of grand infrastructure projects are mega dams. It is not that the British did not build significant water-works in India, but these were overwhelmingly barrages and canal irrigation projects. And the absence of large dams was not due to a lack of technical expertise, indeed, elsewhere in the empire, (notably Canada and Australia), British engineers pioneered the techniques that underlie the construction of modern, large scale dams.
So what explains the Raj’s dam reluctance in their richest canvas ? It is likely that the politics of British India underlies the inhibition towards dams. The centre of gravity of the British Indian empire was the Indo-Gangetic plain. It was the most populated region, the region which produced the most recruits for the British Indian army and the region they really needed to manage. And this region did not need dams. The large dams the British built were mainly in deep South India, the largest dam there was a project conceived by the king of Mysore, Krishnaraja Wodeyar.
The modern day Republic of India found itself in a very different political situation. The elites of peninsular India were organized and had the numbers to match their Gangetic counterparts. Prime minister Nehru, although Gangetic, was deeply influenced by the economic philosophy of the Soviet Union. At the time, the Soviet Union was a master of building mega dams. A massive dam building project ensued, all across India. In the Gangetic plain, this meant increased agricultural yields, but in peninsular India, the dams were a game-changer. Vast tracts of land in Madhya Pradesh were brought under productive cultivation. Interior Maharastra developed a sugarcane belt. Gujarat has become a leader in cotton, tobacco and groundnuts.
Equally important, dams made large cities viable outside the Gangetic plain. Dams and their reservoirs are the only reason the nascent urban centres of peninsular India (Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) could become the dynamic mega-cities they are today. In contrast, Gangetic plain cities continue to get their water from the perennial rivers that they are set on (Delhi-Yamuna, Lucknow-Gomti, Patna-Ganges, Kolkata-Hooghly and so on).
It is conceivable that the extreme importance of large dams and water management structures pushed India’s post-independent elites to invest heavily into engineering education. The public and private enterprises in charge of dam construction, irrigation boards, and hydroelectric machinery provided employment for the labour produced by these elite institutes. These projects thus serviced the needs and aspirations of both urban elites and the vast rural voting masses.
On the other hand, Pakistan’s situation was quite different. With the exception of Islamabad, Pakistan’s cities get their water in the same way Gangetic Indian cities do, surface water and ground water. Developing state-of-the-art water management technology was never an imperative for the Pakistani elite.
9 Replies to “Dammed it you dont: The hydraulic origins of the divergence between the Raj, India and Pakistan”
Interesting POV;
“Prime minister Nehru, although Gangetic, was deeply influenced by the economic philosophy of the Soviet Union. At the time, the Soviet Union was a master of building mega dams. A massive dam building project ensued, all across India.”
How do you view the mega projects of India – Bhakra Dam, controversy over Sardar Sarovar & other giant dams;
— There is environmental and (slight) engineering arguments against large dams due to inefficiencies; large silting (Ujani in Solapur being a prime example) and comparatively higher displacement of Forest/Agri lands – I dont know what to make of them yet
In India, most regions outside the Gangetic plain would be unlivable (beyond a single crop) without large dams. This is a tropical region with a defined wet season, and gets nearly all its water in a very short period of time. Without storing that water, we cant have large settlements outside the Gangetic plain.
Pre-industrialization, India outside UP, Bihar and Bengal was very sparsely populated.
Could you provide some sources to back this
(I am sceptical of this as I had read about some european’s account of the Vijaynagar Empire and it said that it was densely populated)
By pt was more small/medium dams vs large dams.(not dams vs monsoon farming)
But even today the population density difference in Gangetic plain/Indus plain vs outside is very substantial different with UP/Bihar/WB being 2X more than ROI.
Ofcourse these things r also correlated inversely with education & dev.
Yeah – Doab has historically been more populated than Godavari, Narmada , Kaveri, Krishna valleys but i by How much is up for debate – Is there any good literature on that ? I don’t think (intuitively based on historical empires – WKshtrapas, Satavahanas, Vakatakas, 3 southern kingdoms, vijayanagar) that it would be very sparsely populated viz – World average.
https://blog.nature.org/science/2014/03/17/sustainable-hydropower-small-dams-better-fisheries-benefits/
Article on small vs large dams.
In brief, all dams are bad for environment, some are necessary.
In Sri Lanka, society is arranged differently. The highest caste are farmers (Govigama/Vellala) 50% of population, and almost all other castes to were engaged in Agriculture.
So the Kings who developed Agriculture, and built reservoirs and canals were praised in the Mahavamsa.
In Sri Lanka From the 437BC till 12AD the Kings built huge reservoirs and so so temple/dagobas. Compare Buddhist Temples, simple and elegant but no comparison to the huge Hindu Temples and Forts in South India
The Dry Zone, specially the Anuradhapura Polonnaruwa has been environmentally engineered from approx 400BC to the 12th Century. This area would be just scrub forest if not for the ancient reservoirs (30K of them).
Many Indians think Sri Lanka is an haven of continuous rain. Approx 1/3 is wet zone, with rainfall like in Kerala. The rest is dry with rainfall like in Tamil Nadu. That said it its pretty much green, because of the extensive reservoirs and canals in the Dry Zone. Very evident from satellite imagery.
(see last image)
https://imgur.com/gallery/iypOA8o
So Sri Lankan dry zone farmers can do 2-3 rice crops per year. About 2-4 acres will keep most comfortable.
Dry Zone, one acre or less is not sufficient for independent living. So it will be garden veggies to supplement daily wage earnings.
Next: Land reform and productivity
I thought Govigama kings were a later development and that kings were Kshatriya even when their lines had been Buddhist for centuries.
Land Reform: Tea Estates the easy study. Large above 50 acres were broken up.
In the south (Deniyaya, Hiniduma etc) many of the Tea Estates were broken up and 2 acres was given to villagers. I personally know two families. They make about 1-2 lakhs/month. However, they have to do all the work themselves. No hired labor on avg or the gains are gone.
70% of our tea comes from small holdings.
To quote from
https://www.ilo.org/wcmsp5/groups/public/—asia/—ro-bangkok/—ilo-colombo/documents/publication/wcms_654641.pdf
“Of this, smallholders, often following a multi-crop model on landholdings of less than ten acres, cultivate about 60 per cent of the total tea land and account for more than 70 per cent of the total production. ”
“The smallholder subsector is better off than the corporate plantation sector in terms of productivity. ”
There was no way the hill country estates were going to be given en masse to the Estate Tamils. Racism and Political suicide. So the hill country Tea estates became Govt/State owned, and run by either the Govt entity, Janawasama or leased to Private companies like Mackwoods. The land is still owned by the state.
There were exceptions. An estate in Katul Oya/Gomara, near Knuckles Range . 1/2 acre was given to the workers in lieu of pay. Beautiful area, a small plain adjoing the Knuckles Reserve. I tried to buy 4 adjoining plots, too expensive for me.
The link below, has at end numbers to show
How per Capita Income, Productivity and Growth hides rise in Inequality and Poverty.
http://sbarrkum.blogspot.com/2019/09/lanka-land-reform-and-productivity.html
Forgot to add
The Brits had no real interest in repairing the reservoirs. That would have made the Sinhalese self sufficient.
It was to the advantage of the Brits to have population dependent on wages. It was a two pronged policy tried and tested in the UK. (the opposite of Land reform).
a) Marginalize small holding
b) Take over small holdings into large capitalist enterprises.
Result: A population that is forced in to wage labor in large capitalist enterprise.
It did not work in Sri Lanka, because population was small (less than 2 million in 1900) and even marginal land was sufficient to make a living.
So they had to import South Indian labor to work the tea and rubber plantations (There are parallels to immigration into the US).
When the population exploded in after independence (12 million in 1970) there were insurrections by at least O/L educated children of rural landless poor.
Land reform removed much of gripes of of first insurrection in 1971.
In the North, the mainly Tamil areas, there was no land reform. The simple reason there were almost no large capitalist holdings over 50acres (or rice farms over 25 acres). So Land reform had no benefits to the landless poor in Tamil majority areas.
The upper class and upper caste, who had agricultural land in the North, plus in the South. They made their living in the South too. However, to keep power northerners espoused separatism and pushed the children of the landless poor to insurrection. So we ended up with 30 years of war.