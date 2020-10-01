Posted on by Razib Khan

The practice of untouchability by district

1 Comment


I found the above map from Alice Evans. It’s from a paper, The Continuing Practice of Untouchability in India.

The regional patterns turn out to be the most striking. More than education, income, or caste status. You can even see the outline of states, which is indicative of the impact of regional governments on policy and culture.

Related Posts:

1+

One Reply to “The practice of untouchability by district”

  1. Very interesting map.

    I feel like this NW / SE pattern is largely true for so many socioeconomic indicators, with some states that flip like Odisha, Gujarat, Punjab.

    0
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.