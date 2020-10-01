The practice of untouchability by district

I found the above map from Alice Evans. It’s from a paper, The Continuing Practice of Untouchability in India.
The regional patterns turn out to be the most striking. More than education, income, or caste status. You can even see the outline of states, which is indicative of the impact of regional governments on policy and culture.
Very interesting map.
I feel like this NW / SE pattern is largely true for so many socioeconomic indicators, with some states that flip like Odisha, Gujarat, Punjab.