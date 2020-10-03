Open Thread – 10/03/2020

Posted on October 3, 2020October 2, 2020 by Razib KhanOpen Thread – 10/03/2020 Leave a commentWhat’s going on in India with COVID-19? Both deaths and cases are now plateauing. Since India is really many nations, this might just be major population centers recovering, even if there are lots of local outbreaks?Related Posts:Pakistan and Military Rule (and a long interview…Why Did the Indian and Pakistani Armies fail in 1965?Listen Without PrejudiceCauses of the Revolt of 1857The Qualitative Destruction of Pakistan Army between…The Mujahid Revolt in Arakan in 1952 (and a SOAS…0