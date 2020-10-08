Posted on by Suhaib Zafar

Who killed more: Hitler, Stalin, or Mao?

Leave a comment

Recently came across this essay on Pocket, that was published in 2018 in the NY Review of Books:

https://getpocket.com/explore/item/who-killed-more-hitler-stalin-or-mao

Suhaib.

Related Posts:

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.