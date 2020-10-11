Posted on October 11, 2020 by Razib KhanEconomic data on South Asia 1 Comment So what are the reasons for various differences statistically?Related Posts:Listen Without PrejudiceA Tentative OUT OF INDIA Model To Explain The Origin…The Balto-Slavic & Indo-Iranian ConnectionPakistan and Military Rule (and a long interview…Operation Grand Slam (1965 War)American Caste (b)0
One Reply to “Economic data on South Asia”
I’m curious as to why Sri Lanka didn’t do any better and go the Taiwan way w.r.t. high tech manufacturing, civil war reasons aside.
It sits on the main artery of freight travel from the Suez canal to the Malacca straits, and had massive potential as a value-add low-cost industrial region for higher-end products. The early boost in education could have helped, and excess transport costs would be near zero, esp. compared to inland regions. The location is a godsend for a large-scale shipbuilding industry. And yet its export matrix is still majority textiles, tea, and rubber products.
As for the rest, this graph stops at 2018. I’m quite sure Vietnam is doing better than India atm, and so is Bangladesh. Pakistan has structural issues they haven’t dealt with, and a majority of its budget is allocated for defence and debt servicing. Nepal is a sad case of a disaster-prone landlocked country with fractious politics being located next to the poorest states of India, so the main source of revenue sans tourism is exporting labour.
It would make sense to have a graph including Indian states individually and comparing it to the above countries, south + west Indian states would cluster near Sri Lanka levels, and north + east India will cluster near Pakistan/Bangladesh, with UP and Bihar at near Nepal levels.