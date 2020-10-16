I am finally starting a Medium Photoblog (travel and living) after years of laziness. I would only post my Photoblogs on Brownpundits if I find the topic would interest BP Readers (i couldn’t even find a suitable category 🙂 ). I hope to become better at brevity in prose with photo blogging.

Crossposting from Protected By The Sea.

I have been wanting to start a photoblog (travel and living) for years but never got around my introversion and laziness till now. I couldn’t think of a better story to start this blog. The photographs are poor due to a combination of rain and poor light but I felt the story is worth it.

After four spectacular days in Kenya, we finally reached Masai Mara and started an evening Safari. After an eventful couple of hours came the moments which will be etched in my mind forever. I had not seen a Cheetah after four days in Kenya and was dearly hoping to spot one in Masai Mara.



As it started to drizzle and we considered taking a break we spotted a Cheetah on a stroll



the Cheetah zoomed in on a herd of wildebeest visible at a distance



The Cheetah began the chase. Sadly for us at this moment the rain became too heavy to see anything



Thankfully the rain went away and we saw the Cheetah enjoying his well-earned meal half a km away



He was rudely interrupted by a group of hyenas. The Cheetah ran off after some posturing clearly smarting.

The hyenas finished the wildebeest within literal minutes. The noises of groans, laughter, and cracking of bones I heard that evening remains one of the most singular cacophonies ever.