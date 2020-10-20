Reflections on Nadir Shah’s exploits in India

What’s remarkable about this invasion is that it happened barely 32 years after the death of Aurangzeb in 1707 – a time when the Mughal Empire was still very formidable and pan Indian in extent (albeit a tad over-extended).

By 1739, the decline of the empire was well underway. The Mughal emperor at the time of Nadir Shah’s assault was Muhammad Shah, Aurangzeb’s great grandson. What’s interesting is that Aurangzeb was just the 6th Mughal emperor, between 1526 and 1707.